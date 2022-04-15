ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Precautionary boil water advisory lifted for 100+ Thomaston customers

By Olivia Casey, Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMJ9j_0fAbxAos00

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Water lifted its precautionary boil water advisory Friday after more than 100 customers in Thomaston were affected by low water pressure.

The advisory was lifted on Saturday morning. Connecticut Water said lab results collected and tested after Friday’s issue have confirmed the water is good to drink, and customers in the area affected by the low pressure on Friday no longer need to take precautions before using their tap for drinking or any purpose.

Customers in the affected area include those on Atwood Road, Atwood Heights, Smith Road, Twin Pond Road and portions of Ada Drive, Mason Hill Road and High Street Extension.

On Friday, officials said they needed to test the water when there is low pressure to make sure no bacteria got into the water main when the pressure dropped.

Customers were encouraged to boil their tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using it for any purpose where it will be consumed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Tap Water#Water Pressure#Boiling#Bacteria#Thomaston#Wtnh#Connecticut Water#Nexstar Media Inc
Forsyth County News

North Forsyth boil water advisory partially lifted

Edit: 3-24-2022 Officials say they have lifted the boil water advisory for all roads around Bethel Road except Impala Street and Nova Drive. Those lines have been resampled and results of those tests will be available on Friday morning. Forsyth County officials have issued a boil water advisory for customers...
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice issued for Bokeelia, Saint James City

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Bokeelia and Saing James City that is affecting 6,000 customers in the area. According to a press release, from the Great Pine Island Water Association, they received unbalanced power and high voltage from Lee County Electric Cooperative overnight which led to water pumps shutting down and losing system pressure.
BOKEELIA, FL
KSN News

Boil water advisory issued for the city of Haven

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A boil water advisory has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for the city of Haven public water supply located in Reno County. The KDHE said it issued the advisory because of an equipment malfunction that helps maintain chlorine residuals. That can lead to a […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
WTNH

East Lyme police arrest Massachusetts man on voyeurism charges

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man accused of putting a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme. Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday as a result of a long investigation by the East Lyme Police Detective Division, based on evidence discovered […]
EAST LYME, CT
WTNH

New Britain man faces 78 charges following ATM theft conspiracy

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy to steal ATM’s across the state on Thursday. Middletown police arrested Santos-Gonzalez with a warrant in relation to the conspiracy, as well as his involvement with a crew of conspirators who allegedly committed burglaries throughout Connecticut and other states […]
WTNH

Apartment complaint leads to drug bust in Ledyard: police

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple drug charges after Ledyard police busted him Thursday night. Nicholas McNeil, 25, is charged with running a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana (more than one kilogram with intent to sell), possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. […]
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Police seek person of interest in Waterbury drive-by shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police identified a New Haven man as a person of interest in the drive-by shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in Waterbury. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Tuesday that Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, a mother of three, was not the intended target. Over 20 bullets from at least two guns hit […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy