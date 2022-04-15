Precautionary boil water advisory lifted for 100+ Thomaston customers

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Water lifted its precautionary boil water advisory Friday after more than 100 customers in Thomaston were affected by low water pressure.

The advisory was lifted on Saturday morning. Connecticut Water said lab results collected and tested after Friday’s issue have confirmed the water is good to drink, and customers in the area affected by the low pressure on Friday no longer need to take precautions before using their tap for drinking or any purpose.

Customers in the affected area include those on Atwood Road, Atwood Heights, Smith Road, Twin Pond Road and portions of Ada Drive, Mason Hill Road and High Street Extension.

On Friday, officials said they needed to test the water when there is low pressure to make sure no bacteria got into the water main when the pressure dropped.

Customers were encouraged to boil their tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using it for any purpose where it will be consumed.

