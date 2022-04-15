ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott, Mexico reach agreement on commercial vehicle inspections

By Steven Masso
fox44news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he will stop the enhanced searching of commercial vehicles crossing from Tamaulipas on Friday. The announcement came at a press conference with Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca in Weslaco. “Border bridges have become clogged because...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Weslaco, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Reform Austin

Analysis: Abbott’s Border Initiative Is Expensive, Ineffective And Not As Tough As It Sounds

Caring more about politics than about people is apparently easy, once you get the hang of it. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bus undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., to display his opposition to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, to win some attention in an election year and to turn conversation away from the thin results of the state’s expensive border security efforts.
TEXAS STATE
The El Paso Times

Chihuahua governor reaches deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over cross-border trade slowdown in El Paso

Chihuahua state governor Maria Eugenia "Maru" Campos has struck a deal with Gov. Greg Abbott that resolves a massive slowdown in cross-border commerce that followed Abbott's decision to increase state inspections of trucks. In a joint news conference Thursday evening, Campos and Abbott announced the agreement after a meeting in Austin. Abbott said Campos presented "the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Mexico#Commercial Vehicles#Mexican#Intel
Washington Examiner

Gov. Greg Abbott is just doing the job that Biden won't do

The first bus carrying migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Washington, D.C., arrived Wednesday morning, conveniently dropping the Colombians, Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans off in front of Fox News's studios on Capitol Hill. It was a great publicity stunt, as it allowed Washington reporters to see up close how these...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Delta Weighs Flights Out of New Mexico City Airport - Mexican President

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. airline company Delta is analyzing whether to fly to and from a new airport serving Mexico City. The newly constructed airport north of Mexico's capital, which is due to open later this month, is one...
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Gov. Abbott demands Mexico step up and stop illegal border crossings: There will be economic consequences

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday to discuss his plan to curb illegal border crossings coming across the Mexico border into Texas. GOV. GREG ABBOTT: What we’ve done is we implemented what we call enhanced safety inspections of every commercial vehicle coming across the border from Mexico into the state of Texas. It had the predictable result, and that is it snarled traffic for miles in Mexico, basically crushing economic conditions in these states as well as in the country of Mexico, and having severe economic consequences for businesses in Mexico. The predictable result is that these governors of states that are connected to Texas would be knocking on our door begging for relief. As they beg for relief, we are demanding that they implement security measures that will reduce illegal immigration coming across the border.
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Gov. Abbott announces Sovereign Flavors beverage company relocating to Texas

The great migration continues. California-based beverage company Sovereign Flavors is one of the latest businesses moving its headquarters to Texas. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana, in the heart of Orange County. According to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott, the beverage development and flavoring company will build...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration includes two Brazos Valley counties

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties after a severe storm and suspect tornadoes tore through the state Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. He visited Jacksboro and Crockett Tuesday afternoon to assess storm damage and get a briefing on the state’s response.
CROCKETT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy