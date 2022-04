HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County’s EMA has given an update on the flood risk in parts of the county. Parts of Gordon and Columbia are at an increased risk. The Corp of Engineers has run into an issue in the northern region with water levels at the dams, Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah confirmed. They are immediately releasing a massive amount of water.

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO