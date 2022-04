TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices fell again last week, the lowest they’ve been in a month, according to the AAA. Monday’s state average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.07 per gallon and falling. The state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, and 31 cents less than the record high established this time last month.

