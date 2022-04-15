ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina Police Look For Man Assaulting Others With Whipped Cream

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Police in South Carolina are warning residents of a man who has reportedly assaulted several people with whipped cream.

Greenville Police are searching a suspect they said has assaulted passersby by pushed a plate of whipped cream in their faces. On Wednesday (April 13), the Greenville Police Department shared a photo of the suspect in a post on its official Facebook page , adding that he allegedly assaulted a woman with a stroller around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Main Street bridge.

"A woman was walking on the sidewalk, pushing her child in a stroller, when the pictured suspect hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream," the department wrote. "There have been multiple incidents of this occurring today."

According to the Washington Post , the suspect was identified as Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald , who reportedly posted footage of the "prank" to his YouTube account. An affidavit states that police were able to identify him from his account as it was linked to an email with his first and last name. In one video published on Tuesday called "Pie in the face prank part 1," he can be seen holding a plate of whipped cream and wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the security footage obtained by police.

The news outlet reports that Moore-Gerald is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery; however, as of Friday morning he remained at large. He did not respond to the outlet's requests for comment.

I can understand a harmless prank that may God forbid not hurt someone unless they have some sort of allergy, but at least don't do it to a mother with her child in a stroller that you can clearly see

