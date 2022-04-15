ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Many Broadway theaters to drop vaccine rule; mask mandate extended

By Finn Hoogensen, Video credit: Shirley Chan, Shirley Chan
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzSx6_0fAbpQPa00

THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will soon no longer be required to attend many Broadway shows, but theatergoers will still need to wear face masks through at least May 31.

All 41 Broadway theaters will extend their mask requirement for audiences through at least the end of May, but many will no longer check attendees for vaccination status after April 30, the Broadway League announced Friday.

“Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated.”

The Broadway League recommends checking the website of the show you plan to attend to see if they are still requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Updated masking protocols for June and beyond will be announced in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Harlem residents upset after city removes community workout equipment from park

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Harlem residents sounded off after community gym equipment in Marcus Garvey Park was removed by the parks department.  PIX11 News obtained video of a tense standoff between the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and people who use the community gym.  “There was a lot of energy and emotions […]
WPFO

Vaccination proof and masks no longer needed at the State Theater

PORTLAND(WGME)-- State Theater in Portland is dropping its vaccination *and* mask requirement. With the drop in cases and hospitalizations in Maine, State Theater says effective April 1st you won't have to show proof you're vaccinated against COVID and you won't have to show proof of a negative test. Effective immediately...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Health
Manhattan, NY
Vaccines
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
Popculture

Iconic Star's Biopic Gets First NC-17 Rating for Netflix

Andrew Dominick's Blonde, an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' fictional novel about Marilyn Monroe, will be Netflix's first NC-17 original film. The movie, which stars Ana de Armas as Monroe, earned the rare rating from the Motion Picture Association late last month. The agency's rating only cited "some sexual content."
MOVIES
PIX11

Ex-Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano sentenced to 12 years

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for bribery. Mangano was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in 2019 on corruption charges related to his relationship with businessman Harendra Singh. He defended his actions at his sentencing in federal court on Long Island. Prosecutors […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Theaters#Broadway Show#The Broadway League#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

NJ man accused of trying to kill woman with his car

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man is facing serious charges, including murder, after allegedly running over a woman with his car. Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Police Chief Giacomo Sacca announced the charges against 56-year-old Vincent Jean together. The charges come after Elizabeth Police Department officers […]
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Three shot outside Brooklyn NYCHA development: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for three suspects, two of which fired guns multiple times Tuesday afternoon. The three suspects were seen walking in front of 471 Gates Avenue, a NYCHA development, about 4:20 p.m. Two of those men drew firearms and fired multiple times, hitting three victims outside of that location, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
PIX11

Man who killed father over stolen hat convicted; faces 25 years in prison

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Adonis Barnett, who was just 16 years old when he fatally shot another man from behind, was convicted Thursday of the “cold-blooded” attack. “This defendant took the life of an innocent father as he walked away,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “This cold-blooded killing left a family heartbroken, and today’s conviction […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl shot outside of Bronx NYCHA housing: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening; the teen was struck by a bullet while outside a Bronx NYCHA complex. Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at the corner of East 225 Street and Laconia Avenue, near the Edenwald NYCHA houses, about 7 p.m. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

How to stay safe from Lyme disease during tick season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As temperatures heat up, so does the urge to explore the outdoors. But before venturing out, health experts say there is a growing concern for tick-borne diseases.  Ticks are commonly found in tall grass and wooded areas and can be carried by animals. Sandra Lee is CEO of New Jersey Labs. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan DA Bragg changing conviction review process

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is changing the way his office reviews past convictions. “Wrongful convictions are the height of injustice,” Bragg said in an interview with PIX11 News. “A fair and open and independent objective process, that’s what we can offer to the public.” Anyone who believes they were falsely […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy