Welcome to Day 1 of the 2022 NBA playoffs. As is tradition, all eight first-round series will debut over the next two days with four Game 1s today and four more Sunday. The fifth-seeded Utah Jazz tipped off Saturday's action with a 99-93 win over the No. 4 Mavericks, who played without an injured Luka Doncic. In the second game of the day, the No. 2 Grizzlies face the seventh-seeded Timberwolves in a battle of young teams both hoping for their first true taste of playoff success. Minnesota gets off to a hot start with 41 points in the opening period, but Memphis climbs back in the second quarter.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO