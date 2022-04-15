ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family releases new music from ‘Nightbirde’ Jane Marczewski

By Stephanie Thompson
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New music from Jane Marczewski, known as Nightbirde, has been released by the late singer/songwriter’s team and family.

The announcement was made on social media, roughly two months after the Ohio artist died after a long battle with cancer.

A Twitter post included a clip of the 31-year-old singing the newly released video for her single “Brave.”

“As Jane’s team and family, we’ve promised we will be rolling out her work to continue her legacy,” the tweet’s caption read. “This Good Friday, we are releasing the ‘Brave’ Live music video on the Nightbirde YouTube.”

The same video was included in an Instagram post which was accompanied by a much longer description.

“Missing Jane’s voice, her excitement (and anxiousness) around releases, her planning and strategies on days like today and quite honestly, we are missing her spastic-ness on days that usher in the excitement of the unknown, but the thing we’ll miss most about release days with Jane, will be the celebratory FaceTime calls at the end of the day/weekend/week to celebrate the wins,” the post read. “However, the comfort comes from knowing she’s whole and not one more tear will fall from her eye. Rest in that hammock sweet girl 🤗

“We hope Jane’s words resonate through your bones, giving light to the darkness in your life. Providing healing, comfort and hopefully a glimpse into the beauty of God in whom Jane adored.

“With that being said, The ‘Brave’ Live music video is LIVE on the NIGHTBIRDE YouTube. I would like to say we had the plan all along to release this video on Good Friday, but as God would have it, it was the only release option we had. So I guess you could say God and Jane are still involved in release strategies 😂

“Let us hang onto every note and lyric a little bit longer than we did before.”

The writer also noted, “The single will be released globally, across all streaming platforms in 1 month.”

Marczewski was a breakout star and Golden Buzzer winner last summer on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Her viral hit “It’s OK,” which she sang on the show, topped the download charts on iTunes.

Her family released a statement at the time of her Feb. 2022 death saying in part, “Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

“AGT” creator and judge Simon Cowell, who gave the singer the Golden Buzzer after her stunning performance on the show, sent his love to her family in posts on Twitter and Instagram .

“Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family,” wrote Cowell.

