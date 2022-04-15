ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police seek additional victims after massage spa employee arrested for sex abuse of clients

By Lee Hedgepeth
 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 34-year-old massage spa employee has been arrested following a sexual abuse investigation, according to the city’s police department.

Pan Xinglei, who worked at Relax Massage on Monclair Road, was arrested on two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, according to a press release by the Birmingham Police Department. He is being held on a $25,000 bond for each count.

Police said that BPD’s special victim’s section had been investigating two claims against Xinglei.

“The incidents occurred back as far as December of 2021 and recently in 2022,” the BPD press release said.

Police confirmed that the victims in the sexual abuse cases were patrons of Relax Massage when the crimes occurred.

Law enforcement asks that anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Xinglei to reach out to the special victim’s section at (205) 297-8413.

