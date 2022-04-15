North Carolina 2-year-old boy dies in drowning at community pool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 2-year-old boy has died following a missing child report on Wednesday night that went from a near-drowning to a confirmed death at a northeast Raleigh, N.C. community swimming pool.

At 7:45 p.m., Raleigh Police Department officers responded to the pool initially to assist in locating a child that was reported missing.

However, things took a turn when the Raleigh Watch Commander said they found the child, originally reported as a 3-year-old boy, in the pool.

Raleigh police have since corrected the boy’s age to be 2-years-old.

The two-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition late Wednesday night where he was later pronounced dead, Raleigh officials said Thursday afternoon.

Police said no charges have been made in connection with the incident at this time.

