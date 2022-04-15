ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina 2-year-old boy dies in drowning at community pool

By Ashley Anderson
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAJZl_0fAbh7ga00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 2-year-old boy has died following a missing child report on Wednesday night that went from a near-drowning to a confirmed death at a northeast Raleigh, N.C. community swimming pool.

At 7:45 p.m., Raleigh Police Department officers responded to the pool initially to assist in locating a child that was reported missing.

Teenage girl identified as suspect in fatal shooting of 18-year-old outside Mint Hill gas station

However, things took a turn when the Raleigh Watch Commander said they found the child, originally reported as a 3-year-old boy, in the pool.

Raleigh police have since corrected the boy’s age to be 2-years-old.

The two-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition late Wednesday night where he was later pronounced dead, Raleigh officials said Thursday afternoon.

Police said no charges have been made in connection with the incident at this time.

Things2come
1d ago

I was a Lifeguard in a city pool and Myrtle Beach as a teen, late 70's/ 80's. We had to complete very extensive Red Cross Certification but any parent WORTH A $#!+, WATCHES THEIR KID! I have raised 6 since and would never trust anyone to love or watch over my kid like I do. A Lifeguard is there to oversee the rules. Don't leave your own child unattended then want to blame others.

