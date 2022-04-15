Search Launched After OnlyFans Model 'Yummi Li' Mysteriously Disappears

Authorities are looking for an OnlyFans model and cosplayer after she mysteriously disappeared, both online and in real life.

The Public Prosecutor's Office in the Mexican capital of Mexico City said they are investigating Yummi Li's disappearance from social networks after her concerned family, who have also not heard from her, raised the alarm.

According to reports, the 25-year-old influencer has stopped using Instagram , TikTok, and Twitter . Li, whose real name is Mayra Guadalupe Mata Hernandez, has also stopped sharing content on OnlyFans where she last posted on March 28.

Her family said the last contact she had with them was on March 22, when she was presumed to still be in Mexico City.

Jess Caballero, a friend of the influencer, said Li was going through a period of depression due to her father's sudden death.

Alianza Mexicana de Trabajadoras Sexuales (AMETS), a sex workers' organization, said: "Here we share a new version of our poster with more information about Yummi, her age, and the types of tattoos she has. We would appreciate it if you help us share it."

AMETS said the influencer is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes with two tattoos on her right arm and wrist, which bears the name Jess Caballero.

Her family has also shared information and called on the public to come forward with any information.

Suspicious disappearances in Mexico City increased 80 percent in the first 10 months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, according to the Mexico City government's open data portal.

The investigation is ongoing.

The United Nations states that "in 2018, 9.9 percent of women aged 15-49 years reported that they had been subject to physical and/or sexual violence by a current or former intimate partner in the previous 12 months."

OnlyFans is an online subscription platform based in London, England. Content creators can make money from paying subscribers who sign up for their content.

It is popular with sex workers and has reported links to the pornography industry, with The New York Times saying in 2019 that it had "changed sex work forever."

OnlyFans caused a stir last year when it announced that it was going to ban sexual content from its platform, but it quickly reversed its decision after an outcry and following assurances from banking institutions that it would not face any penalties over its adult content.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .