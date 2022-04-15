ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

The only day MLB players can wear No. 42? Jackie Robinson Day

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSDt3_0fAbcrRW00

(NEXSTAR) – If you watch MLB games closely, you might notice not a single player wears No. 42. There’s one exception to this, when every MLB player wears No. 42 on the same day – Jackie Robinson Day.

Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947, as he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers . While those playing in the MLB weren’t even alive when Robinson made his debut, the league honors his legacy every year on April 15.

On Jackie Robinson Day, every player and on-field personnel don the number Robinson wore, 42, which was retired by the league in 1997. This year, to mark the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut, the No. 42 on every team’s jersey will be Dodger blue, regardless of the team’s primary colors.

The MLB has been honoring Jackie Robinson Day every year since 2004, with all players and on-field personnel wearing No. 42 on April 15 every year since 2009.

Story continues below

There will be additional tributes throughout the day on Friday as well. In New York, 42nd Street will temporarily be named Jackie Robinson Way. A sign will be placed at 42nd and Broadway in the afternoon and will then be taken to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

In Los Angeles, Jackie’s widow, Rachel (who’s turning 100 this year), will be in attendance at Dodgers Stadium as the Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds. Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will bring his team to the Robinson statue outside the main, center-field entrance to pay tribute to Robinson, Nexstar’s KTLA reports .

Robinson was born in Cairo, Ga., in 1919. He attended college at UCLA, where he was named to the All-American football team, but was forced to leave due to financial difficulties, the biography on his website reads . Robinson then enlisted in the Army, but his career was cut short after being court-martialed for objecting to “incidents of racial discrimination.” He ultimately left with an honorable discharge.

Slideshow: Jackie Robinson

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxvIc_0fAbcrRW00
    UCLA quarterback Jackie Robinson, the college’s first student-athlete to earn varsity letters in four different sports, leaps in the air to throw a pass. After college, Robinson would become the first African American to play in Major League baseball, playing with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Los Angeles, California, ca. 1940s-1950s. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrNQP_0fAbcrRW00
    (Original Caption) Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers, first Negro ever to play in a World Series, slides into second with stolen base in the first inning of opening game at Yankee Stadium. Phil Rizzuto, Yankees shortstop, reaches for the low throw from catcher Yogi Berra. The umpire is Rommel. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHQg3_0fAbcrRW00
    Jackie Robinson (right) of the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the color barrier this season as the first African-American to play in the Major Leagues, crosses home plate after hitting his first home run as a Dodger, off New York Giants’ pitcher Dave Rosolo. Teammate Tommy Tatum, next up to bat, offers a congratulatory handshake as Giants catcher Walker Cooper looks on. The Giants opened their home season at the Polo Grounds with a victory over the Dodgers. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmFuR_0fAbcrRW00
    (Original Caption) 7/18/1949-Washington, DC: Brooklyn second baseman Jackie Robinson testifying before the House Un-American Activities Committee on the loyalty of American Blacks. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QchHR_0fAbcrRW00
    (Original Caption) Jackie Robinson, the baseball player honored by Sports Magazine, as “Man of the 25 Years” or top performer, is shown in this photograph. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cA7WC_0fAbcrRW00
    (Original Caption) Smiling Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color line in 1947, holds a plaque after he was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame here 7/23. (Getty)

In 1945, Robinson played in the Negro Baseball League for the Kansas City Monarchs. Two years later, Robinson joined the Brooklyn Dodgers.

After nine seasons with the Dodgers, Robinson retired following the 1956 season. He went on to work as the vice president for personnel at Chock Full O’ Nuts, a restaurant chain in New York, and became a Civil Rights icon, according to the Library of Congress .

Robinson passed away on October 24, 1972.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

McBride Fire in Ruidoso prompts evacuations; 0% contained, 6,012 acres burned

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are continuing to battle the McBride Fire in Ruidoso. The fire started April 12 along Warrior Drive near McBride Drive. On Thursday, April 14, fire managers transitioned to a type one incident team. Over the next several days, the team is expected to get hundreds more fire personnel working on fire. Roughly 250 people worked the fire through Tuesday and Wednesday.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of woman killed in Foothills shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alicia Hall, 31, was killed when John Hunter began shooting out of his Foothills home at cars stopped at a stop sign. She was almost home after leaving a doctor’s appointment when Hunter went on his shooting spree. Her mother, Trinidad Lopez, says she is still coming to terms with Hall’s death. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
KRQE News 13

Texas officials not sure 13-year-old was behind wheel of fatal crash

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas state officials are not convinced a 13-year-old was actually driving during a crash that killed members of the University of the Southwest’s golf team. Last month’s crash happened in Andrews County, Texas as the golf team returned home from a tournament. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, a 13-year-old boy […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

Suspected shoplifter now charged in connection to January murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has filed a murder charge against 23-year-old Brianna Garcia and 27-year-old Bobby Lopez for the January murder of Anjel Varela. Lopez is accused of shooting and killing Varela during a drug transaction at the Skyline Apartments on Louisiana Blvd near Lomas. Police say Lopez is a member of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Berra
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Phil Rizzuto
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Crews battle McBride Fire in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The McBride fire started on April 12 along Warrior Drive near McBride Drive in Ruidoso. Crews have been working to secure structures and contain the fire. Evacuations have been recommended as of April 13.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell couple convicted of stealing more than $1M from restaurant

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Today the Attorney General announced Brian Casaus and his wife Tammy Casaus were convicted of stealing more than $1M from Cattle Baron in Roswell. An investigation revealed the couple were able to funnel money into their personal accounts. Investigators say Brian used his position in charge of payroll to funnel money into the […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Nogal Canyon Fire 4% contained, 394 acres burned

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are working to contain the Nogal Canyon Fire in the Lincoln National Forest. According to officials, the fire started April 12, around 1:25 p.m. It remains 0% contained. Multiple resources with the Forestry Division, Lincoln County, United States Forest Service, local fire departments are...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Mlb Players#The Brooklyn Dodgers#Dodger#Krqe En Espa Ol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Army
KRQE News 13

CBP: 4-year-old found with migrants carrying drugs

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents stop multiple human smuggling attempts. On April 12, just after midnight RGV agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers saw a group of individuals walking away from the Rio Grande near Roma. Some individuals were seen carrying large...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Gabriel Lucero performs from his new album “Juice”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Lucero is a 5-time New Mexico Music Award winner and an 11-time nominee. While his musical talent speaks for itself, if you asked Lucero what was most important to him, he might tell you it’s to be known as a great songwriter. His new album “Juice” is eight original songs that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman wanted for Edgewood Walmart arson arrested

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) — The Edgewood Police Department says they have arrested a woman faced with federal charges for setting the fire inside the Edgewood Walmart last November. Jessica Campbell was indicted last month for the November 14 fire inside the Walmart. Campbell decided to test her luck and...
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy