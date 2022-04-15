ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

‘Grease’ Star From The Original Films Has Been Arrested For Burglary And Trespassing

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tXDY_0fAbckVf00

Grease star Eddie Deezen has been charged with burglary and trespassing. He is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the film. Eddie continued acting over the years and worked as a voice actor for many years. His roles seemingly dried up in 2016 and he’s been getting in trouble in recent years.

Eddie was arrested after allegedly breaking into his neighbor’s vehicles in Maryland. The police department received several complaints about the 65-year-old for breaking into other vehicles. According to Fox News, he has been charged with “fourth-degree burglary, disturbing the peace, one count of trespass on posted property and one count of trespass on private property.”

‘Grease’ star Eddie Deezen has been charged with burglary and trespassing in his hometown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfPRf_0fAbckVf00
I WANNA HOLD YOUR HAND, Eddie Deezen, Wendie Jo Sperber, 1978, (c) Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

In 2021, he was also accused of harassment by a waitress in his hometown of Cumberland. In a now-deleted post on Facebook, Eddie posted a rant about a woman named Kara Lashbaugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18E0CD_0fAbckVf00
GREASE, Eddie Deezen, 1978, ©Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

She responded on Twitter, “Eddie Deezen is a f—ing CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown a– old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0iFG_0fAbckVf00
PUNKY BREWSTER, Eddie Deezen, 1984-86 / Everett Collection

At the time Eddie accused Kara of getting him banned from several restaurants around town. His reps have not yet responded about the charges.

Comments / 1

Related
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Cumberland, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
People

Virginia Woman and Her Mother Are Killed by Husband, Who Had History of Domestic Violence

A Virginia man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself had a history of domestic violence, according to reports. Bryan Wampler, 53, is suspected of fatally shooting 59-year-old Vivian Wampler and 81-year-old Elizabeth Sturgill at his Norton, Va., home on Sunday, in a double murder-suicide, the Kingsport Times-News reports.
NORTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Deezen
WOLF

Woman pepper sprays father taking picture of his children at mall, police say

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — Police are searching for a woman they say peppered sprayed a father taking photos of his children at a mall Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Pentagon City Mall in Arlington, Virginia just before 5 p.m. for a reported assault. They said they soon learned an unknown woman walked up to a security guard and said she believed a man was taking pictures of young children he didn't know.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Trespassing#Fox News
News 4 Buffalo

Police arrest rape suspect who jumped from roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday morning who is accused of rape in Niagara County, apprehending him after he jumped off a roof to try to flee from police. Thursday’s incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets, in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood. A viewer […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy