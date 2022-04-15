ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Feds: Primates frostbit in NC lose tips of tails

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghLoG_0fAbYygl00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three primates suffered frostbite while enduring subfreezing conditions this year at an exotic animal farm operated by a North Carolina county commissioner that has been repeatedly cited by federal inspectors.

The latest citations, involving a black and white ruffed lemur, a De Brazza’s monkey and a capuchin, were issued in March by the U.S. Department of Agriculture against Zootastic Park of Lake Norman, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“The lemur’s hand was injured and remains contracted while the De Brazza’s and capuchin suffered the loss of their tail tips,” according to a copy of the federal inspection report, obtained by the animal-welfare group PETA.

Scottie Brown, the Iredell County commissioner who owns the park outside Charlotte, didn’t reply to a phone message from the newspaper on Thursday.

In another instance, the inspector saw a young howler monkey “hugging a live electric cord that was connected to a heating pad inside its enclosure.” That could have hurt or killed the monkey, the inspector wrote.

The USDA also cited Zootastic for medicating animals without a veterinarian present, allowing visitors unsupervised access to some animals and failing to document its purchase or disposal of at least a dozen animals, the inspection reports show.

Federal officials ordered Zootastic to fix all of the issues by late March, but didn’t fine the park for the violations.

In August 2021, a USDA inspector found that maggots had eaten the flesh of three wolves and that exotic squirrels showed signs of “self-trauma,” according to the newspaper.

An exotic tri-colored Prevost’s squirrel, native of Southeast Asia, had a superficial wound that Zootastic failed to report to its attending veterinarian, the inspector noted in her report.

The squirrel recently had its tail amputated at a veterinary hospital “due to apparent ongoing self-trauma,” the inspector wrote. Another Prevost’s squirrel previously had its tail amputated for the same reason, the inspector wrote.

By summer 2021, the USDA had inspected Zootastic 27 times since 2014, agency records reviewed by the Observer show. Inspectors cited the zoo for various animal-welfare violations on 14 of the visits, according to the documents.

In 2016, the USDA fined the zoo $7,450 for nine violations, including a poorly built enclosure that let a kinkajou escape. A lion cub at the zoo killed the tropical rain forest mammal, the inspection records showed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in N.C. detention center

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two wanted after carjacking, assault of 74-year-old woman in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Asheboro are wanted in a carjacking and assault New Bern officials said happened on Thursday. Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to 801 U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern in reference to an assault and carjacking that occurred. When deputies arrived, they located a 74-year-old […]
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primates#Frostbite#Feds#Ap#The Charlotte Observer#Peta
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Pets
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking North Carolina Beaches

There is no secret that some of the most beautiful beaches can be found in North Carolina. The calm waters, the fine sand, the great food, but also the friendly locals are just some of the reasons why most Americans keep coming back to North Carolina, year after year. In fact, many fell in love with the place and decided to move here.
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

Man arrested by US Marshals outside Charlotte Ross store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who had been wanted on multiple charges in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Black was wanted for a parole violation in 2020 and had warrants for robbery and felony conspiracy with the U.S. Marshals. Investigators said Black had an extensive criminal history that includes resisting arrest, narcotics, firearm by a felon and larceny with firearms.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy