Leaky Black returning to UNC for 5th season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Guard/forward Leaky Black will be returning to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for a fifth season according to his Twitter.

Black is using the extra year of eligibility that has been granted to all NCAA athletes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Black started in a career-high 38 games for the Tar Heels last season and was a key contributor in UNC’s run to the National Championship Game. One of the elite defenders in the nation, Black’s contributions were recognized with an All-ACC Defensive Team selection.

Black has been a mainstay in UNC’s rotation, starting in 97 of 99 games in the last three seasons.

Black’s return is welcome news for the Tar Heels who continue to reload following this past season’s cinderella run. All-ACC First Team center Armando Bacot announced that he would return for his senior season on Wednesday.

In the video he posted announcing his return, Black reads a letter that he wrote to his freshman self.

With the returns of Bacot and Black confirmed, the Tar Heels now await a decision from All-NCAA Tournament guard Caleb Love on whether he will go pro or return for his junior season.

“I’m just getting feedback from NBA teams and seeing where I would land in the draft — whether that’s first round, second round, wherever that is — and just making the right decision for me. If it’s not meant for me to go this year, then I’m going to come back. I’m taking it day by day, getting all the feedback that I can, and then I’ll make a decision,” Love told Inside Carolina on Wednesday evening.

Love said that he expects to decide in “the next week and a half, two weeks.”

