ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pay up! Rent in major US cities has surged 17% from a year ago

By Mark Menard
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOHTf_0fAbY0Fm00

Los Angeles (KNX) — As the nation continues to reluctantly ride the wave of inflation, Americans are finding that the price increases aren’t just affecting groceries and gas. Even the most core expenses are on the rise.

New data is showing a 17% increase in rental costs over last year in major American cities. What does that add up to? According to numbers from Realtor.com, the monthly median rent for the U.S. in March totaled $1,807.

"It really boils down to a lot of supply and demand issues," Brian Carberry, Senior Managing Editor of Rent.com , told KRLD. "There's just so many people on the market right now looking for a place to live."

The rental market in Pittsburgh has seen some extremely steep increases in certain neighborhoods. The average rent for a studio apartment in South Oakland sits at $1,725 per month, a 37% rise over last year. And both South Side and Southside Flats studio rentals are running about $1,572 per month, a whopping 110% increase over the last 12 months, according to numbers at Rent.com.

Additionally, the site shows that rents are up across the board citywide since April 2021, whether it be a studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, or 3-bedroom apartment.

However, while Carberry believes that rents will continue to climb, the rate of increase should slow.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Report Says Boston Rent Is 3rd-Most Expensive In America; Up 27% From Last Year

BOSTON (CBS) — The cost of rent is skyrocketing – and Boston’s rental market is one of the priciest in all of America, according to a new report. The study from rental website Zumper says Boston is the third-most expensive place in the country for renters, trailing only New York and San Francisco. The median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the city is $2,660, while a two-bedroom averages $2,990. The national median for a one-bedroom is $1,400 a month. So far, rent is rising faster in 2022 than it did in 2021. “Notably, the price of one bedrooms in Boston is up 27.3% since this time last year,” Zumper says. One-bedroom median rent prices (Image credit: Zumper) As CBS News reports, Americans are currently facing a triple whammy of rent, gas and electric bill surges, with inflation at a 40-year high.
BOSTON, MA
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania renters face affordable housing crisis as tenants see prices skyrocket hundreds per month

Renters across Pennsylvania are seeing rent increases of 30% or more per month when their lease is up for renewal. Xeni4ka/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Diamond Trimble is a nurse's aide living in a rental apartment in central Pennsylvania. When she moved into the unit a year ago, she signed a lease for $650 a month. So when she recently received the lease renewal letter from her landlord, she was aghast to find out that her rent was going up to $1025 a month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Realtor Com#Rent Com#Krld#Knx News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
CBS Pittsburgh

Federal Government To Return Money Seized From Legal Cannabis Company

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A legal cannabis company said it was the victim of a highway robbery earlier this year. That company, along with Empyreal, an armored truck company based in Bethel Park, had filed suit against the federal government. The claim from Empyreal accuses sheriff’s deputies in California of illegally seizing cash tied to cannabis. The cash seized put the company more than $1 million in the red but now KDKA has learned that the federal government will return the cash. In exchange, Empyreal agreed to dismiss its suit against the federal government over the seizure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPI News

Dow drops 39 points as 10-year treasury bond yield hits five-year high

April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell slightly on Monday as the 10-year treasury bond yield climbed to a five-year high as investors awaited more quarterly earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.54 points, or 0.11%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.14%.
STOCKS
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy