Sister Talk welcomes Business Owner Kim Crowder

 3 days ago
Juandolyn Stokes sits down with Kim Crowder (founder and C.E.O. of Kim Crowder Consulting) to discuss leading anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion for speakers and coaches.

Free Tax Assistance!!!

Derrick Boazman and his guest Economy Jackson are helping you to beat the deadline. Economy Jackson along with Voluntary Income Tax Assistance and The United Way is offering FREE Tax assistance this weekend.
