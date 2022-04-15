Sister Talk welcomes Business Owner Kim Crowder
Juandolyn Stokes sits down with Kim Crowder (founder and C.E.O. of Kim Crowder Consulting) to discuss leading anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion for speakers and coaches.
Juandolyn Stokes sits down with Kim Crowder (founder and C.E.O. of Kim Crowder Consulting) to discuss leading anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion for speakers and coaches.
All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.https://www.audacy.com/waok
Comments / 0