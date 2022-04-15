ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter adopts poison pill to prevent Elon Musk takeover

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Klar
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOlq3_0fAbU9ln00

( The Hill ) — Twitter adopted a so-called poison pill Friday that would help prevent it from undergoing a hostile acquisition after Elon Musk put in an offer to buy the social media company for $43 billion.

The board unanimously adopted the limited duration shareholder rights plan. Under the plan, if any person or group acquires 15 percent or more of Twitter’s stock without the board’s approval, other shareholders are allowed to purchase additional shares at a discount.

“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders,” Twitter said in a press release.

The plan is set to expire in one year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

A spokesperson for Twitter said the company won’t be commenting further.

The move is Twitter’s counterattack to an offer Musk filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to buy the company.

Musk’s bid to take over Twitter came after he declined a spot on its board of directors, offered after he acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the company last week.

Dan Ives, an analyst at WedBush Securities, said the poison pill is a “predictable defensive measure” for the board, and it will “not be viewed positively by shareholders given the potential dilution and acquisition unfriendly move.”

“The Board has [their] back against the wall and Musk and shareholders will likely challenge the merits of the poison pill in the courts. We believe Musk and his team expected this poker move which will be perceived as a sign of weakness not strength by the Street,” Ives said in an email.

Could Elon Musk cause Twitter to finally get an edit button?

In Musk’s letter to Twitter board chair Bret Taylor, filed with the SEC, he said his offer was his “best and final.”

It is not yet clear what Musk’s next move will be, but at a TED conference Thursday he said he has a Plan B that he was not yet sharing publicly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Tesla's Elon Musk, Box's Jack Dorsey Fight Over Twitter

Elon Musk is a habitual tweeter. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive tweets at all hours, during the work day and late at night. The billionaire's wide ranging thought process on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report frequently jumps from his own pet projects to law enforcement to social media.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Questions Twitter’s Free Speech Policies

As the legal battle between him and the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues, Elon Musk takes to Twitter to question the social media platform’s “Free Speech” policies. What to Know. Elon Musk questioned whether or not Twitter’s Free Speech policies interfere with free speech being essential...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholder Rights Plan#Poison#Board#Tesla#Sec#Wedbush Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
KARK 4 News

ARDOT: I-30 EB clear after 18-wheeler crash in Saline County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eastbound Interstate 30 in Saline County is clear after a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ARDOT officials said the crash happened in Benton and that all eastbound lanes were affected. Authorities have not released any information on any possible victims at this time. […]
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy