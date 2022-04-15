ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Brent Bolthouse On The Return Of The Neon Carnival

By Crystal Aminzadeh
 3 days ago

Neon Carnival is back!

Brent Bolthouse joined Ryan Seacrest today to talk about the big return of the popular desert festival Neon Carnival this year! The Neon Carnival is returning for its 11th year with a weekend-long activation at the Desert International Horse Park in Coachella Valley.

The Neon Festival founder told Seacrest that this year is different because Paris Hilton is not only the special guest at the invite-only event, but she is hosting a replica of the Neon Carnival experience through the Metaverse where anyone who doesn't have a ticket to the actual festival can attend in "Paris World." The experience will be recreated to have users feel like they are actually at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLsyB_0fAbU3TR00
Photo: OAWRS

How cool is that?! What do you think of this new experience through the Metaverse? Watch the full video with Brent and Seacrest above and let us know on social if you'll be attending the Neon Carnival... either IRL or virtually! @onairwithryan

