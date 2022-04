If you're looking for a really unique Airbnb stay, I think you found it with the Serenity Now Treehouse located in Whitehall, Michigan. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.

WHITEHALL, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO