AR: COUNTY EMPLOYEES ALLOWED TO CARRY GUNS

22 WSBT
New Indiana law allows Hoosiers to carry a gun without permit beginning July 1
A highly debated issue was just made law. Governor Holcomb signed the constitutional carry legislation. That means Hoosiers can carry their handguns in public without a permit starting July 1st. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department has turned away more than 30 people for a carry permit since last year.
This Is the County in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,968,066 Americans have been infected with the virus — and over 960,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections […]
Colorado Bill Allowing Employees to Use Marijuana Rejected
A Colorado bill that would address medical and recreational marijuana use for employees while both on and off the job was rejected on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The bill that has since been rejected has quite the history between its creation and its recent rejection. The bill was originally created...
This Is the County in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 71,250 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,338 reported infections for […]
AR-15 variant rifles, handguns seized as part of large state police ‘ghost guns’ trafficking investigation
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A long term investigation into the illegal trafficking of “ghost guns” led to an arrest and the seizure of guns, drugs and other contraband. State police said they arrested 36-year-old Bryan Joyce of Southington on March 21 following operations that spanned Shelton, Waterbury and Wolcott.
Sheriff: North Carolina man found with illegal AR-15 in Genesee County
LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a North Carolina man was found with an illegal rifle during a search of his vehicle in LeRoy. This past Saturday afternoon, deputies say they were investigating a traffic offense on School Road when they found an AR-15 in Michael Jones’ vehicle.
Council asked to repeal ‘Begging and Soliciting Money’ ordinance
George K. Henagan of Lafayette says he's homeless and was arrested for panhandling, which violated his right to free speech. The federal lawsuit was filed against the City of Lafayette and police department after he was arrested for panhandling.
TN: WOMAN IN DEPUTY BAPTISM LAWSUIT FOUND DEAD
TN: Soddy-Daisy woman at center of deputy baptism lawsuit found dead in home Wednesday
‘Take me to court’: Mississippi mayor considering emergency order in wake of violence
Outraged by recent acts of violence committed over the past few weeks, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he is considering taking drastic action if criminal activity in the city doesn’t slack off. “I’m looking at the civil emergency order and seeing what the authority is for the board to...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
