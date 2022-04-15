ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Irene Gakwa

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago
Gillette police looking for woman missing 'under suspicious circumstances'

Irene Gakwa has been reported missing for nearly a month. Authorities say a man she lived with is not cooperating with investigators.

Wyoming News

Gillette Police following lead in search for missing woman

GILLETTE (WNE) – The Gillette Police Department has a lead in the investigation of the disappearance of 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who was reported missing on March 20 and was last heard from on March 4. One tip indicated Gakwa may have been taken to a rural area, mine site or oil and gas location between Feb. 24 and March 20 in a passenger car or crossover SUV, according to a police press release. ...
GILLETTE, WY
Wyoming News

Wreck kills one, injures two in southwest Wyoming

One person died and two were injured when a car rolled along U.S. Highway 30 near Kemmerer early Sunday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The car's driver, 20-year-old Braxton Gusman of Wisconsin, died after being thrown from the vehicle. The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. Sunday while Gusman was driving a Chrysler 200 east on U.S. 30. The car crossed into the westbound lane and onto the shoulder, where it struck a post. Gusman turned back to the right, then overcorrected to the left, and the car drove off the road. It skidded before rolling two times. Gusman and a passenger in the front seat were both ejected during the crash, but the passenger survived. The highway patrol report a third person was also injured. The highway patrol suspects driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash.
KEMMERER, WY
