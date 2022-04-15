Related
Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29
Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
Police Found Missing Door Dash Driver's Car Fully Engulfed In Flames
Carlos Reyes is a 20-year-old Door Dash driver missing from Danbury, Connecticut. He was last seen by family members on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 pm. They reported Carlos and his 2008 gray four-door Infiniti missing on March 31, 2022. Authorities report that Carlos is known to frequent the areas of Danbury, Waterbury, and Naugatuck.
Pipe bomb, pistol found in woman's bag at Butte hospital
Staff at St. James Hospital say a woman arrived with weapons in her possession on Thursday, April 14.
Gillette Police following lead in search for missing woman
GILLETTE (WNE) – The Gillette Police Department has a lead in the investigation of the disappearance of 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who was reported missing on March 20 and was last heard from on March 4. One tip indicated Gakwa may have been taken to a rural area, mine site or oil and gas location between Feb. 24 and March 20 in a passenger car or crossover SUV, according to a police press release. ...
14 Gang Members In Denver Indicted For Year’s Worth Of Criminal Activity
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people on more than 100 felony counts following a two year-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network. An indictment states all 10 suspects are members of a criminal street gang identified as Few But Plenty. The Denver District Attorney’s Office says the gang is responsible for 14 different “incidents,” most of which are drive by shootings, which affected 47 victims. The 10 defendants to be prosecuted are: Armando Manuel Burciaga Astrea Felicia Rucobo Devon Nathan Montoya Guage Frank Trujillo Isaiah Aaron Martinez Julio Bladimir Menjivar Max Anthony Ramirez Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (currently at-large) Paul Lawrence Baca III Shoveen Taron Hainesworth The gang was “formed to promote and commercialize their music and videos,” the DA’s office states. In those videos and songs, authorities say rival criminal street gangs and specific people were identified. Prosecutors say the FBP gang earned more than $12,800 from the content posted on YouTube. The shootings spanned between March 2020 and March 2021. Charges the suspects face include: conspiracy to commit first degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, criminal assault and violation of Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, among others.
Wreck kills one, injures two in southwest Wyoming
One person died and two were injured when a car rolled along U.S. Highway 30 near Kemmerer early Sunday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The car's driver, 20-year-old Braxton Gusman of Wisconsin, died after being thrown from the vehicle. The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. Sunday while Gusman was driving a Chrysler 200 east on U.S. 30. The car crossed into the westbound lane and onto the shoulder, where it struck a post. Gusman turned back to the right, then overcorrected to the left, and the car drove off the road. It skidded before rolling two times. Gusman and a passenger in the front seat were both ejected during the crash, but the passenger survived. The highway patrol report a third person was also injured. The highway patrol suspects driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash.
Evanston man stabbed sister to death in fight over chores, police say
Andy Aphour faces a first-degree murder charge.
BET
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Sentenced To Prison For Prior Federal Violation
Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring rapper Straight Drop, has been in custody as one of three murder suspects allegedly involved in Young Dolph death and was reportedly sentenced to two years in prison for a prior federal violation. According to ActionNews5 on Tuesday, Apr. 12, Johnson, 23, pled guilty...
