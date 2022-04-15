See what happened when protester projected Ukraine's flag on Russian embassy

Related
Putin will soon have 'no choice' but to stop his invasion of Ukraine, former US general says
"Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner or later and probably in a matter of weeks," retired US Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan told Insider.
Moment bomb dropped from Ukrainian drone falls onto Russian tank obliterating it as Putin loses 20,000 troops
THIS is the moment a bomb dropped from a Ukrainian DRONE obliterates a Russian tank in the latest humiliation for tyrant Putin. Striking footage shows the utter devastation inflicted on a multi-million dollar tank from what is believed to be a $10,000 drone. In the clip the drone hangs menacingly...
McCarthy says Russia 'probably' wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Biden administration had sent arms sooner
The California Republican contended that if weapons had been transported to Ukraine earlier, then "thousands of lives" could have been spared.
Ukrainians launch protest after Vatican casts Russian woman as cross bearer in Good Friday procession
ROME — The war in Ukraine loomed over the traditional Good Friday procession at the Colosseum in Rome because the Vatican’s choice of a Russian woman as one of the cross bearers angered Ukrainians. Participants in the solemn torchlit procession in the ancient arena Friday night took turns...
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Vox
The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.
The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
Video of Trump Asking Putin for Favor Viewed 1.6M Times. Here's What He Said
Former President Donald Trump claimed Vladimir Putin had information on Hunter Biden's alleged dealings with Russian oligarchs.
Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions
Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
Meet the Biden labor lawyer who wants to crack down on companies making workers sit through anti-union meetings
Bosses can make you sit through an anti-union meeting. Jennifer Abruzzo, a key labor lawyer appointed by President Biden, wants to change that.
Former Aide Knocks Trump's 'Dumb Endorsements' in GOP Primaries
"The biggest way to defeat him is to electorally chip away at the notion he is the most powerful endorsement in the country," Alyssa Farah Griffin said Saturday.
The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy
It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
Ukraine accused a Russian infantry brigade of massacring civilians. Now, Putin is honoring them for 'mass heroism.'
Russia's 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was accused of committing war crimes in Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were massacred.
Russian and Belarusian trucks formed a 50-mile queue at the Polish border while trying to leave the EU ahead of a ban deadline
With the deadline having passed, it's not immediately clear what will happen to the trucks left in the EU, although it's possible they may be seized.
Zelensky: Ukraine has lost as many as 3,000 soldiers so far
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive interview in Kyiv that it's hard to know how many civilians have been killed in the war so far.
Nuclear Weapons Threat Increases as Putin Grows More Desperate
Experts worry Russian President Vladimir Putin may turn to using nuclear weapons as the war on Ukraine continues on.
US News and World Report
Russia Calls Increased NATO Military Activity in the Arctic Worrying, Warns of 'Unintended Incidents' - TASS
(Reuters) - Russia is worried about increased activity of NATO forces in the Arctic and sees risks of "unintended incidents" occurring in the region, TASS news agency cited Russian ambassador-at-large Nikolai Korchunov as saying on Sunday. In March, Finland and Sweden, which are both considering joining the U.S.-led military NATO...
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un stages massive parade to mark major holiday – but doesn’t show off military hardware
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a huge civilian parade in Pyongyang on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather, Kim Il-sung. Images showed Mr Kim marking North Korea’s biggest annual holiday by waving to the crowds from a balcony overlooking Kim Il-sung Square, as people carrying red plastic flowers and floats with political slogans marched below.State media reports on the events indicate Mr Kim chose to forego the expected showcase of new military hardware, amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear programme.Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated...
Zelensky reveals 'substantial evidence' of genocide by Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive interview in Kyiv that the Russians shot civilians who were riding bicycles, taking the bus or just walking down the street.
Moskva's Missing: Russians Speak Out Over Relatives on Sunken Warship
Moscow has not publicly announced any possible casualties among the Moskva's crew members.
