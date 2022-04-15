ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Charlie Rose's first interview since sexual misconduct allegations

 3 days ago

Charlie Rose conducted his first interview since CBS and PBS fired him for sexual misconduct allegations. Rose sat down with billionaire investor Warren Buffett for the interview published on Rose's website.

