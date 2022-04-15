ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's no better time to get gear at Guitar Center with their Guitar-A-Thon

By Marty Rosenbaum
 3 days ago

Have you had the itch to learn a new instrument, but were waiting for the right time to grab one? Well my friends, now is that time.

Guitar Center announced its Spring Guitar-A-Thon 2022 where you can access exclusive deals that’ll save you some serious cash.

Whether you’re looking for an instrument, gear, accessories, or even repairs, Guitar Center is offering savings on everything. Additionally, the shop is offering 0% interest for 48 months on select purchases of $799 or more.

Check out a full list of offerings here and begin your musical journey today.

To celebrate Guitar-A-Thon 2022, Guitar Center teamed up with Black Pumas as they visited with the band in their Austin studio to speak about their backgrounds with the guitar and how it shaped them as artists.

“For me, the guitar was the first instrument that I chose to write songs on,” Eric Burton said.  “I started in a very unorthodox way—less academic, more free-spirited. I do a lot with guitar—it’s very rhythmic—I’m playing bass lines. I’m doing little intricacies with single notes, and it’s all together a bit of a vibe.”

Burton added that one of the very first songs he ever wrote was their hit single “Colors.” Yeah, not a bad start! Check out their full interview here and browse Guitar Center’s extensive Guitar-A-Thon catalog here .

