Old pipe buckles under weight of traffic, causes huge sinkhole that closes 32 Mile Road in Macomb County

RAY, MICH. (WWJ) -- A growing sinkhole is causing issues for drivers in northern Macomb County.

A large hole remains after a 60 inch water pipe burst underneath the pavement, causing 32 Mile Road to remain closed on Friday, between North Avenue and Omo Road.

According to Leo Ciavatta, the Maintenance Superintendent for the Macomb County Department, the sinkhole started out as the size of a basketball and as slowly grown throughout the day.

Once they arrived on scene to investigate it, Ciavatta said that the corrugated metal pipe underneath the road had failed due to age and that's what started the flooding -- leading to the sinkhole.

It's unknown how long water was leaking or flowing.

"As we inspected it and investigated, we found out that most of that pipe was too brittle to support the weight of traffic, so that's why we closed the road and put a plate over it," Ciavatta said.

The road is currently patched up on the eastbound lane of 32 Mile Road, but WWJ's Mike Campbell who was on the scene, said repairing the westbound lane was a different story.

Campbell said the west lanes were unable to be patched right away because the pavement continued to sink.

Ciavatta said the crews should be done with their work Friday afternoon, and traffic in that area will be restored.

The pipe will be permanently repaired once the necessary parts are delivered, which they expect will be at least Tuesday, Ciavatta added.