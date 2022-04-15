ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Old pipe buckles under weight of traffic, causes huge sinkhole that closes 32 Mile Road in Macomb County

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBM8m_0fAbRKQk00

RAY, MICH. (WWJ) -- A growing sinkhole is causing issues for drivers in northern Macomb County.

A large hole remains after a 60 inch water pipe burst underneath the pavement, causing 32 Mile Road to remain closed on Friday, between North Avenue and Omo Road.

According to Leo Ciavatta, the Maintenance Superintendent for the Macomb County Department, the sinkhole started out as the size of a basketball and as slowly grown throughout the day.

Once they arrived on scene to investigate it, Ciavatta said that the corrugated metal pipe underneath the road had failed due to age and that's what started the flooding -- leading to the sinkhole.

It's unknown how long water was leaking or flowing.

"As we inspected it and investigated, we found out that most of that pipe was too brittle to support the weight of traffic, so that's why we closed the road and put a plate over it," Ciavatta said.

The road is currently patched up on the eastbound lane of 32 Mile Road, but WWJ's Mike Campbell who was on the scene, said repairing the westbound lane was a different story.

Campbell said the west lanes were unable to be patched right away because the pavement continued to sink.

Ciavatta said the crews should be done with their work Friday afternoon, and traffic in that area will be restored.

The pipe will be permanently repaired once the necessary parts are delivered, which they expect will be at least Tuesday, Ciavatta added.

Comments / 2

Related
MLive

Maintenance work is closing a couple Jackson County roads

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Mowing, brush removal and minor repairs is prompting the short closure of a couple Jackson County roads this week. Probert Road, between Francis Street and Stonewall Road, and Winbar Drive, between Probert Road and Algonquin Street, are closing from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 21, through Wednesday, March 23, weather permitting, according to the Jackson County Department of Transportation.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WKYC

Road collapse closes portion of South Miles Road in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A portion of South Miles Road in Warrensville Heights is closed on Thursday due to a collapse. Accroding to the city of Warrensville Heights, the road collapse is near Mill Creek between The Word Church (18903 Miles Road) and Nerone & Sons (19501 Miles Road). Traffic is blocked in both directions. North Miles Road is the suggested alternate route.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Macomb County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Traffic
Macomb County, MI
Government
City
Ray Township, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Richmond, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#Water Pipe#Mich#Mi Rd#Wwj950#Reportermikec
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Air Force Base, Port Austin, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The abandoned Port Austin Air Force Station sits within the tip of the Michigan Thumb in Huron County, 1½ miles south of Port Austin. Thanks to the start of the Korean War in July 1950, the 754th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron was activated in November of that year. Part of a string of twenty-eight such stations, this unit was originally set up at Oscoda’s air force base.
PORT AUSTIN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash in Carver County

A 53-year-old Silver Lake man is dead and a 55-year-old Clearwater woman is injured following a crash on Highway 7, north of New Germany, in Carver County Thursday afternoon. The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the Silver Lake man was driving a Kia Telluride westbound on Hwy. 7 around 1 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by the woman driving a Ford Taurus northbound from County Road 33 to Hwy. 7.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy