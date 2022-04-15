Hoffman Estates woman to serve 3 years in jail for starving 2 dogs

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Hoffman Estates woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for starving two dogs to death.

21-year-old Sarah Gorski pleaded guilty in February to three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

In March of 2020 Naperville police and animal control officers were called to a recreational trail to investigate a dead German Shepherd. The dog was wrapped in a bed sheet in a storage container. It weighed about 20 pounds, 50 pounds less than a normal weight for that breed. Authorities learned he belonged to Gorski and Andre Norris who lived in Naperville at the time.

Investigators found they also owned two other dogs. One, a Corgi, had died and had been wrapped in sheet and left in a field. The other, another German Shepherd and Hound mix, found alive in a rusted dog crate, filled with feces, blood and urine. That dog is now with a foster family.

