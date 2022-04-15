ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Hoffman Estates woman to serve 3 years in jail for starving 2 dogs

By Dave Berner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgl30_0fAbQQaV00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Hoffman Estates woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for starving two dogs to death.

21-year-old Sarah Gorski pleaded guilty in February to three counts of aggravated  cruelty to animals.

In March of 2020 Naperville police and animal control officers were called to a recreational trail to investigate a dead German Shepherd. The dog was wrapped in a bed sheet in a storage container. It weighed about 20 pounds, 50 pounds less than a normal weight for that breed. Authorities learned he belonged to Gorski  and Andre Norris who lived in Naperville at the time.

Investigators found they also owned two other dogs. One, a Corgi, had died and had been wrapped in sheet and left in a field. The other, another German Shepherd and Hound mix, found alive in a rusted dog crate, filled with feces, blood and urine. That dog is now with a foster family.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.

Comments / 8

dude1234
2d ago

💯% chance of dummycrats. please God, we need Trump back in office to save us from these terrorist communist. MAGA. LETS GO BRANDON!

Reply(2)
3
Related
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WSMV

Woman serving 15 years for murder found dead in her cell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who pleaded guilty to murdering a man in November 2017. 21-year-old Myeisha Brown was found dead in her cell at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. Brown was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoffman Estates, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Naperville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
City
Naperville, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#That Dog#Dog Crate#German
WGN News

Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released

GARY, Ind. — The Lake County Coroner ruled 23-year-old Ariana’s Taylor’s death an accident on Thursday. Police and family searched for the mother for over a week after a vehicle was discovered underneath the I-65/80-94 interchange on Sunday, April 3. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the […]
GARY, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Massive crime spree’: Zion man, with help from brother, allegedly committed 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ZION, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Remains of missing Gary woman recovered after days of searching

GARY, Ind. — Officials in Gary have confirmed the remains missing woman were recovered Wednesday. Ariana Taylor, 23, was last heard from on April 2. Taylor’s mother said Ariana told her she was going out with friends that evening and last saw her between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, Gary police […]
GARY, IN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy