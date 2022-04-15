ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Wind Advisory in effect through Friday evening; Gusts up to 45 mph in Metro Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4nPB_0fAbQKXN00

(WWJ) Metro Detroiters are urged to take precautions with a Wind Advisory in effect for a second day in a row for the WWJ Newsradio 950 listening area.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected that could be strong enough to pose a risk to property — or even lives.

Forecasters said the strongest, most damaging gusts were expected Friday afternoon until around 4 p.m.; although the advisory does not expire until 8 p.m. Friday.

The advisory covers 11 counties in Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer, St Clair and Washtenaw, along with Monroe and Livingston counties.

Drivers in these areas are urged to use extra caution when out on the roads, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Residents should also take time to secure any outdoor objects that could be blown away.

Meanwhile, DTE Energy officials said the remaining home and businesses with power outages from Thursday's high winds should be restored by late on Friday ... although there are some new outages rolling in.

By late afternoon, there were around 6,000 DTE customers without power; that number having doubled within just one hour.

Check the DTE outage map HERE .

Customers can visit this link to report a power outage, report a downed power line, or check on their home's outage status.

Looking ahead in to the weekend, WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said it's going windy again in Metro Detroit on Saturday; although gusts may not be quite as strong as on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, it's going to stay pretty cold for the weekend, and into the beginning of next week.

"As we hit mid-April, high temperatures should be in the upper 50s to near 60, but today we're gonna lag," DeVore said Friday, "and we're gonna lag even more this weekend...An unseasonably chilly stretch of weather coming rest of the next several days."

There's even a chance for a little snow on Monday.

Here's a look at the 10-day AccuWeather forecast for Detroit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7elH_0fAbQKXN00
Photo credit AccuWeather

Stay with WWJ for the latest updates during Traffic and Weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s.

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Wind Advisory in Minnesota Issued for Friday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory much of western Minnesota, including Stearns County, for Friday. The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Northwest winds will be between 25 and 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Damp, chilly Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening. The final full evening of winter will be mostly cloudy, with scattered rain showers. By this time, nearly an inch of rain will follow throughout much of Southeast Michigan since Friday. Sunset is at 7:44 p.m. Showers become wider and even more widely...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Traffic And Weather#Detroiters#Extreme Weather#A Wind Advisory#Dte Energy#Wwj Accuweather
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool Friday ahead of weekend snow chances

DETROIT – Happy Friday!. A cold front moved through our area this morning. Temperatures may fall a few degrees this morning. It’s still a bit breezy, keeping wind chills in the 20s to lower 30s and that’s what we need to dress for. Today’s sunrise was at...
ENVIRONMENT
WIBC.com

NWS: Rain Expected Both Friday and Saturday, High Wind Gusts Possible

STATEWIDE–Severe weather is possible for most central and southern Indiana throughout Friday and Saturday. “Rain chances in Indianapolis are around 90%. As you get closer to the Ohio River, some locations down there are under a slight risk for severe weather. There is a stronger chance for some stronger storms there with damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Wind Advisory: 45 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Several Chicago-Area Counties

A wind advisory went into effect for several Chicago-area counties Friday afternoon, with wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour expected across the region. The advisory, which lasts through 3 a.m. Saturday morning, affects portions of Cook and Will counties as well as DuPage, Kendall, Kankakee, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. Jasper, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana are also included, according to the National Weather Service.
CHICAGO, IL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Rain increases during evening, thunder possible

DETROIT – We’ve gotten through most of Friday with just an isolated shower or two. But rain will increase during the evening, and I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius) by dawn, with northeast wind becoming southeast at 4-8 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Rainy morning, evening and dry in between

DETROIT – Good Thursday afternoon!. The skies remain overcast today with very few breaks. Highs will hit the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, with a steady breeze moving SSW at 8-18 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Those winds will make temps feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Rain transitioning to snow late Friday, early Saturday

DETROIT – Friday’s (March 25) weather is playing out exactly as expected, with patches of drizzle and very light rain dotting the area this afternoon. However, a potent approaching upper-level disturbance will push a more organized band of rain across southeast Michigan this evening, followed by a band of snow late at night into early Saturday morning. I don’t expect much impact on paved surfaces, as surface temps are above freezing, and the overnight air temperature will take all night just to get near freezing. However, don’t be surprised if you see a dusting Saturday morning on the grass and elevated surfaces such as decks, patio furniture, mailboxes, etc.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warming up? What weather to expect this week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown. This evening remains colder than average with clouds overhead and scattered flurries north. Tonight will be frigid with clearer skies. Monday will be chilly with a bit more sun. Higher temps arrive mid-week after and during icy and wet weather. Sunday evening...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

High Fire Danger & Wind Advisory Friday, But Pleasant Weekend Weather For North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 Meteorologists are keeping an eye on the high fire danger across North Texas today. Low humidity and strong gusty winds continue to push the fire danger higher — especially west of Interstate-35. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4:00 p.m. for all of North Texas. There will be northwesterly winds sustained 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. After a cool start, highs on Friday will top out in the mid 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend is looking sunny and pleasant. But be advised, if you’re planning to he outdoors, the pollen count will be high. Astronomically speaking, the start of spring is this Sunday. After a quiet and sunny weekend, the next weather system arrives in North Texas on Monday. It will bring beneficial rain but also the threat of severe weather, especially in Central and East Texas. Cooler air arrives Wednesday and the sunshine is back.
TEXAS STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected in Pueblo County Wednesday afternoon: What to know

Pueblo County is under a high wind warning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, with north winds up to 45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.  "Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," the NWS said in a statement. "Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles." ...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy