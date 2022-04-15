Wind Advisory in effect through Friday evening; Gusts up to 45 mph in Metro Detroit

(WWJ) Metro Detroiters are urged to take precautions with a Wind Advisory in effect for a second day in a row for the WWJ Newsradio 950 listening area.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected that could be strong enough to pose a risk to property — or even lives.

Forecasters said the strongest, most damaging gusts were expected Friday afternoon until around 4 p.m.; although the advisory does not expire until 8 p.m. Friday.

The advisory covers 11 counties in Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer, St Clair and Washtenaw, along with Monroe and Livingston counties.

Drivers in these areas are urged to use extra caution when out on the roads, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Residents should also take time to secure any outdoor objects that could be blown away.

Meanwhile, DTE Energy officials said the remaining home and businesses with power outages from Thursday's high winds should be restored by late on Friday ... although there are some new outages rolling in.

By late afternoon, there were around 6,000 DTE customers without power; that number having doubled within just one hour.

Check the DTE outage map HERE .

Customers can visit this link to report a power outage, report a downed power line, or check on their home's outage status.

Looking ahead in to the weekend, WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said it's going windy again in Metro Detroit on Saturday; although gusts may not be quite as strong as on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, it's going to stay pretty cold for the weekend, and into the beginning of next week.

"As we hit mid-April, high temperatures should be in the upper 50s to near 60, but today we're gonna lag," DeVore said Friday, "and we're gonna lag even more this weekend...An unseasonably chilly stretch of weather coming rest of the next several days."

There's even a chance for a little snow on Monday.

Here's a look at the 10-day AccuWeather forecast for Detroit:

Photo credit AccuWeather

