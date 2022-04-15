ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to prevent Elon Musk takeover

By Rebecca Klar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSjB5_0fAbPQYI00

( The Hill ) — Twitter adopted a so-called poison pill Friday that would help prevent it from undergoing a hostile acquisition after Elon Musk put in an offer to buy the social media company for $43 billion.

The board unanimously adopted the limited duration shareholder rights plan. Under the plan, if any person or group acquires 15 percent or more of Twitter’s stock without the board’s approval, other shareholders are allowed to purchase additional shares at a discount.

“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders,” Twitter said in a press release.

The plan is set to expire in one year.

A spokesperson for Twitter said the company won’t be commenting further.

The move is Twitter’s counterattack to an offer Musk filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to buy the company.

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43B

Musk’s bid to take over Twitter came after he declined a spot on its board of directors, offered after he acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the company last week.

Dan Ives, an analyst at WedBush Securities, said the poison pill is a “predictable defensive measure” for the board, and it will “not be viewed positively by shareholders given the potential dilution and acquisition unfriendly move.”

“The Board has [their] back against the wall and Musk and shareholders will likely challenge the merits of the poison pill in the courts. We believe Musk and his team expected this poker move which will be perceived as a sign of weakness not strength by the Street,” Ives said in an email.

In Musk’s letter to Twitter board chair Bret Taylor, filed with the SEC, he said his offer was his “best and final.”

It is not yet clear what Musk’s next move will be, but at a TED conference Thursday he said he has a Plan B that he was not yet sharing publicly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found at South Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found in a parking lot of a South Memphis gas station Monday morning, police say. Police responded to the incident at the Exxon gas station on Third and Mallory at 2:10 a.m. Witnesses told officers a man was unresponsive and possibly overdosed, according to police. The victim was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Beale Street tourists frustrated by violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As 18,000 people screamed to the top of their lungs inside FedEx Forum Saturday, a different kind of message is on display just feet away on Beale Street. It has been nearly a week since a shootout on Beale Street left one man dead and two others in the hospital. Security measures […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheWrap

Elon Musk Says Twitter ‘Undermines Democracy,’ Suggests Need for ‘a New Platform’

Elon Musk on Friday argued that Twitter “undermines democracy” with its restrictions on users’ posts and suggested that a “new platform” might be needed. The Tesla founder joined the debate on censorship on major social media platforms, first posting a Twitter poll centered on the question: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Asks 'Is A New Platform Need?': Changing Twitter Logo From A Bird To A Doge Would Be 'Sickkk'

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to question if a new social media platform needs to be created to challenge Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) What Happened: In a series of tweets, Musk asked if the time has come for a new platform to replace Twitter. He said the company has a unique responsibility when it comes to being the primary platform for public discourse.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Shareholder Rights Plan#Board#Sec#Wedbush Securities
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
WREG

Former Tiger part of groundbreaking training trio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis native Trey Draper has been around the game of basketball his entire life.  After playing for Mitchell High School and the University of Memphis, he quickly got into coaching returning to his alma mater under former Tiger Andre Turner – helping lead Mitchell to a state championship in 2016.  In […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
WREG

Tyler Harris enters the transfer portal, says decision was not his

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers senior guard Tyler Harris is entering the transfer portal, according to a post on social media. The post read, “In life there are several choices and decisions you have to make, this one was not mines, but many doors close for a reason.” Harris saw minutes in all 33 games […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheStreet

Tesla's Elon Musk, Box's Jack Dorsey Fight Over Twitter

Elon Musk is a habitual tweeter. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive tweets at all hours, during the work day and late at night. The billionaire's wide ranging thought process on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report frequently jumps from his own pet projects to law enforcement to social media.
BUSINESS
WREG

Man admits to stabbing man to death in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a man in Orange Mound. According to Memphis Police, officers found a man leaning up against a fence suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 700 block of Hamilton Street Saturday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also responded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven woman kidnapped, robbed by ex-boyfriend: SPD

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Officers are looking for a man after they say he assaulted, robbed and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Saturday. Southaven Police responded to a kidnapping and home invasion call on Casey Lane. The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Michael Wilson, 28, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed the victim of her vehicle. Southaven police said […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Pastor reacts after man accused of nearly killing him is convicted

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – Local pastor Brett Frans has mixed emotions after the man accused of nearly killing him, Jonathan Lee, was convicted of attempted murder this week. “It’s just heartbreaking even though it’s justice,” Frans said. “They called and let (my wife and I) know the verdict. Actually, both of us wept.” Prosecutors said […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy