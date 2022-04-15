ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire inside downtown St. Louis parking garage

UPDATED 3:35 p.m. 4/14/22

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -- You park your car in a parking garage, but never think it could be damaged by somebody else's car bursting into flames.

It happened downtown at about 11 a.m. in the underground parking garage of the old Municipal Courts building, now home to various offices, at 14th and Olive. KMOX's Kevin Killeen on the scene reported firefighters seemed to have it under control quickly.

Gloria Collier was standing nearby, worried about her car.

"Yeah, it's a 2014 white Impala. It's nice and clean. . and it's paid for! I hope there's no damage," she said.

Shannon Hinsler works in the building and says, "my concerns are that I will have smoke damage to my car and just the safety of the people that might've been in the garage when the car went into flames."

No reports of any injuries. But the fire that started in the engine compartment of an SUV heavily damaged that vehicle and another nearby.

