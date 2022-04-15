Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother Helen on "Seinfeld," dead at 93

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO