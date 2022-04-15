ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother Helen on "Seinfeld," dead at 93

By Sophie Reardon
CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Liz Sheridan, who played Helen on the hit TV series "Seinfeld," died in her sleep of natural causes early Friday morning, her representative confirmed to CBS News. She had turned 93 five days before her death. In addition to her role as...

www.cbsnews.com

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital. Reports about her death differ about Thomas' age. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.
One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
In Father Stu, star Mark Walhberg tackles the story of boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long, who went from destruction to redemption, inspiring many along the way. Based on true events, this faith-based film carries an R-rating, which is pretty atypical for movies of the genre. The cast members themselves pushed back against the sometimes-polarizing label, saying it’s a different kind of religious movie. Well, critics have screened the film, and the reviews are in to give us an idea of what to expect from Walhberg’s Father Stu.
