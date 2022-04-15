ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing NYC teen walks into police station, says she escaped sex traffickers

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 15-year-old girl from Queens who was missing for six months walked into an NYPD precinct stationhouse on Staten Island on Friday and told police she escaped sex traffickers.

The girl vanished from Forest Hills on Oct. 13, when she was 14, police said.

After she disappeared, her father drove through all five boroughs, as well as New Jersey and Pennsylvania, searching for her, PIX11 reported. He also tried to track her movements through her phone.

Police confirmed the girl showed up at the 121st Precinct stationhouse in Graniteville on Friday morning and told police she’d been raped and drugged by sex traffickers.

“She was being held with two other girls,” the girl’s mother told PIX11. “They were holding her first in Brooklyn … and then they passed her on to someone else in Staten Island.”

The mom said her daughter escaped a home where she was being held by two men and ran through the streets to the stationhouse.

The girl was taken to a hospital and was expected to be interviewed by detectives from the NYPD human trafficking unit.

