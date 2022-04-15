ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A protester projected Ukraine's flag on the Russian embassy. See what happened next

By CNN
 2 days ago
In a game of “cat and mouse,” protestors projected the Ukrainian flag...

Comments / 75

EJ_WA
2d ago

I’m so conflicted, I saw the video with my own eyes, but it’s being reported by CNN so there is still like a 50% chance it’s completely made up.

Reply(29)
38
Thomas Tarrant
2d ago

Ukrainians, may “Olga of Kiev” be at your side as you fight the brutal Russians who deserve all she can unleash against them!

Reply
13
ruth taylor
2d ago

Whoever did it. GREAT JOB!!!! You rock!

Reply
61
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
