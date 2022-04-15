ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Discovery of Upstate man's body prompts murder investigation

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

A murder investigation is ongoing in the Upstate after a man's body was found earlier this week. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they responded just before 8 PM Wednesday night to a report that a body was discovered on Cross Anchor Road in Woodruff.

On Friday, the Coroner's Office identified the man as 29 year old, Franklin Shaves Hines of Spartanburg. Hines had been missing since last Sunday. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger has ruled his death a homicide, saying there was foul play involved. The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is active and that they plan to release more details at the appropriate time.

Laurens County suspect at large

The suspect in a shooting in Laurens County last night (Monday) is still at large. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled on foot after a shooting around 6 PM at the Nu Way Gas Station in the town of Waterloo.
