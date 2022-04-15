ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Pam Melin: The recall of the Palmer Three and the meltdown of Councilman Brian Daniels

By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RD9JY_0fAbIUpj00

After Tuesdays theatrics at The Palmer City Council, the public has a clear indication that the recall of the three council members who violated the Open Meetings Act has reached a boiling point.

I was the intended target of those theatrics from an incoherent Councilman Brian Daniels. Why? I stood up for local businesses during the attempt by the Chamber of Commerce and a group called Moms for Social Justice to rebrand the Colony Days and Colony Christmas festivals. I asked for prayers of civility during that debacle, so we as a community could find a path forward.

But that wasn’t good enough for the Palmer Three. The anti-recall group interpreted my call for civility and prayer as blasting the volunteers and board members who attempted to, by fiat and with no public input, change the name of Palmer’s signature festivals to “Braided River Festival” and “Hometown Holidays.”

In a previous council meeting, the deputy mayor had called for the code of ethics to be brought forward, as I had heard from six businesses in Palmer who came forward, asking for anonymity, reporting about extreme intimidation from members of the MatSu “Moms For Social Justice” group, and the four sitting council members (one is now gone), pressuring council members to get onboard with the mask mandate or be labeled and boycotted by the group.

The deputy mayor asked, “Why would these businesses be so afraid to come forward with their names? Please explain this to me.”

The recall of the Palmer Three has brought out truth, and people have become more confident, fed up, and are speaking their minds about events that occurred. This is precisely how we got here two year later.

After reading through all 2,000 screen prints provided by a whistleblower, it’s clear to me this recall of Sabrena Combs, Brian Daniels, and Jill Valerius has merit. What they did with this private Facebook group, “MatSu Moms For Social Justice,” was not innocent or an accident. It was calculated and manipulative. I didn’t want to believe it. I never thought they wanted to harm or damage Palmer and were acting simply as just citizens being involved. But then it became very clear.

During their attempt at a mask mandate, Julie Berberich, who was on the council (and who is now gone from the council), jumped down the throat of anyone in opposition, in that Facebook group. Even after being told by business owners that they did not support being the enforcement arm of the mandate, the four council members pushed it forward anyway.

There was blatant contempt in the Facebook group posts and a collective agreement that conservatives are brainless scum. If you had Christian values, the vitriol against you would only ratchet up.

Here’s what wasn’t in the attorneys’ report in relation to over 2,000 screen prints from the exclusive Facebook group that the council members were part of. You can read more about this at the RecallPalmerThree website and decide for yourself.

1. Councilwoman Sabrena Combs posting her proposed mask mandate into the private Facebook group (before was even on the agenda) and telling the group members to wait for it to be “set” before sending letters in that would be read into the record. This was Sabrena Combs holding secret strategy meetings with other council members outside the public process, a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

2. The post from one member tagging the four council members to get help with how to proceed with the police oversight commission. Additionally there were Sabrena Combs’ comments about the Open Meetings Act and the administrators responding that they would facilitate serial communication. Serial communications are an explicit violation of the Open Meetings Act.

3. Julie Berberich’s post about the need to fill up the boards and commissions with progressives, and subsequent serial communications about that endeavor.

4. Julie Berberich’s asking a group member to get businesses to sign the pro-mask mandate letter and subsequent serial communications about that topic, which was a policy discussion held in secret.

5. The post in which the group talks about “it all comes down to 4 votes.”

6. The post in which they recap the meeting on police oversight and say a council member was advising them on the subject.

I think back to the chaos created and constant front page stories in the news over a two year period, and it’s clear to me that power and influence were brokered through the four council members within an ideological group on Facebook, who had their woke tentacles operating in very impressionable organizations across the Valley.

I’m done with the one-sided publications, with whom these remaining council members have created a cozy relationship and that try to steer the narrative in their favor. It’s time for truth, as painful as it may be.

As long as I am in a position to fight, I will do so. We must never let this happen again. Not in our town and not on my watch.

Pam Melin is the deputy mayor of the City of Palmer.

Comments / 2

United Prison States
3d ago

These people are exactly why we need laws that ban anyone for running for any public office unless they have lived in alaska for 10 or 20 years.

Reply(1)
7
Related
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethics#The Palmer Three#The Palmer City Council#The Chamber Of Commerce#Moms For Social Justice#The Colony Days#Fiat#Matsu
The Independent

Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be blocked from office? A decision could be made today

A federal judge will have final say this week regarding whether a group of voters seeking to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from mounting a reelection campaign will see their case move forward or end in failure.The controversial Georgia congresswoman is the second GOP member of the House to be targeted by a legal effort to block avowed supporters of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election from seeking office under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US from holding federal office.A similar...
Must Read Alaska

MIA: Josh Revak avoids Juneau job to campaign in D.C., Anchorage, Eagle River

Alaska Sen. Josh Revak has barely been seen in Juneau since the death of Congressman Don Young. He showed up once to make comments on Senate floor in memory of Congressman Young. But since then, Senate President Peter Micciche has been chairing Revak’s Natural Resources Committee, and at times Micciche can barely cobble together a quorum to conduct business.
Daily Montanan

Gianforte betrays his constitutional and public trust responsibilities

Montanans were justifiably shocked when the news broke last week that Gov. Greg Gianforte stopped the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks from enforcing its instream flow water rights on the nationally famous Smith River as well as the Shields River. Thanks to the “right to know” provision in Montana’s Constitution reporters were able to […] The post Gianforte betrays his constitutional and public trust responsibilities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Big Country News

Democrat Race for Idaho Governor Takes Unexpected Twist

BOISE — With only an unassuming teacher from Marsing on the ballot and the presumed front-runner who’s been campaigning for months relegated to write-in status — and joined there by a North Idaho disruptor described as an “antisemitic troll” — the Idaho Democratic Party is in an odd spot in this year’s race for governor.
IDAHO STATE
Must Read Alaska

With 64 days to special primary to replace Don Young, congressional candidates are on the move around Alaska

In Fairbanks, a crowd of 200 people gathered at Bobby’s in Downtown, shown in the photo above, to welcome candidate for Congress Nick Begich to their fundraiser for him in the Golden Heart City. He picked up endorsements from well-known Fairbanksians Dick Randolph and Ralph Seekins, and another from incoming Anchorage Assemblyman Randy Sulte. On Friday, he was speaking to a crowd of 100 at the Fairbanks Alaska Outdoor Council.
Must Read Alaska

Tshibaka opens campaign office in Anchorage, formally files with Division of Elections

With a group of supporters surrounding her, Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka opened her campaign office at 607 W. Northern Lights Blvd. Earlier in the day, the Alaska-raised Republican filed formally with the Division of Elections, which puts her on the Aug. 16 open primary ballot. She is running against Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is under water with Republican voters in Alaska but who has the support of the national Republican establishment, including Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Mount Airy News

Councilman objects to land bid

City officials’ interest in a controversial site in the area of West Pine and Franklin streets has taken another twist, which will involve an attempt to buy property there. The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to authorize City Manager Stan Farmer or a designee to bid on a small, vacant lot adjoining the former Koozies property. It borders West Pine Street, located diagonally across that roadway from Mill Creek General Store.
The Paso Robles Press

Three TUSD Trustees Face Recall

TEMPLETON — Three Templeton Unified School Board (TUSD) trustees were handed letters notifying them of the intent to file for their recall from the Board. The board meeting was held on Thursday, Mar. 10, in the Eagle Canyon board room. Leah Penner handed TUSD President Nelson Yamagata, Clerk Mendi...
TEMPLETON, CA
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy