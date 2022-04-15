La Salle girls track beats Putnam and St. Helens in NWOC action

The Falcons beat the Kingsmen 84-83, while both La Salle and Putnam beat St. Helens.

It could not have been closer.

When the La Salle girls track team welcomed Putnam and St. Helens to La Salle High School in Northwest Oregon Conference action on Thursday, April 14, the battle between the Falcons and Kingsmen could not have been closer.

In the end, La Salle won one more event than Putnam, and the Falcons used that slight edge to slip past Putnam 84-83. La Salle also beat St. Helens 110-55, while the Kingsmen dumped the Lions 93-55.

With the win, the Falcons lifted their season record to 4-1, while the Kingsmen fell to 1-1.

La Salle sophomore Jasmine McIntosh helped pace her team's victory by winning the 100 meters, taking second in the 300 intermediate hurdles and anchoring the Falcons' winning 4 x 100 relay team.

McIntosh posted a winning time of 13.51 seconds in the 100, then came back later in the meet for a personal-best time of 59.0 in her runner-up finish in the intermediate hurdles.

"I felt pretty good about it. I slipped coming out of the blocks a little bit, but I think it went well," McIntosh said after the 100. "I already knew that I was going to win the race — I was confident.

McIntosh said the key to her success in the day's hail, rain and low 40s temperatures was proper preparation.

"You get a good warmup; warm up an hour before the race and then keep your sweats on right until you get into the blocks," she said.

Other La Salle winners included: sophomore Lauren Baker in the 3,000 with a PR of 12:31.70; junior Emelia Warta in the high hurdles with a season record of 17.05; the 4 x 100 team of junior Madeline Obuchowski, McIntosh, Warta and freshman Sophia Clasen in 53.89; senior Katelyn Yarno Bakke in the javelin with a PR of 74 feet, 7 inches; junior Ciomara Marrero in the high jump with a season record of 4-6; junior Emma Gall in the pole vault at 9-0; and freshman Jillian Craeton Raddle in the triple jump with a PR of 27-3.

Putnam, meanwhile, held the upper hand on the track, took two of the three throws and won the 4 x 400 relay to stay close. Freshman Grace Flowerday gave her team a big lift when she led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 1,500, with Flowerday posting a personal-best time of 5:05.98.

"It was good, but it was very cold," Flowerday said. "I wanted to PR today. I definitely felt fast."

The bonus of running alongside her teammates — junior Noemi Lundgren was second at 5:07.27 and freshman Gabriella Salvione third at 5:15.56 — played a big part in her success.

"It helps a lot because they push me every day," Flowerday said. "I was hoping I would (win), but I wasn't sure."

Other Putnam winners included: junior Ashley Swanson in the 200 at 29.07; sophomore Ariana Barney in the 400 with a PR of 1:05.10; the 4 x 400 relay team of Barney, Flowerday, Lundgren and Salvione with a time of 4:37.54; freshman Mallorie Weaver in the shot put with a PR of 30-9; sophomore Lacey Broders in the discus with a PR of 87-2; and Swanson in the long jump with a PR of 14-5.

