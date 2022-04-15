La Salle boys track sweeps past Putnam and St. Helens

The Falcons and Kingsmen win eight events each; La Salle edges past Putnam 85-81.

The Falcons battled.

The La Salle boys track team battled Putnam and St. Helens and the hail and the rain and the cold, cold April weather.

And in the end, the Falcons prevailed, with La Salle sweeping the Kingsmen and Lions in Northwest Oregon Conference action at La Salle High School on Thursday, April 14. La Salle beat Putnam 85-81 and St. Helens 111-61, while the Kingsmen knocked off the Lions 96-65.

With the win, the Falcons lifted their season record to 4-1, while the Kingsmen fell to 1-1.

The meet could hardly have been closer, with the Falcons and Kingsmen both winning eight events in the meet and the Lions just one. In the end, La Salle dominated the jumps, split the hurdles and found enough success on the track to win.

Falcon senior Peter Fengler-Johnson was one of those winners, clearing 10 feet in the pole vault despite the day's hail, rain and lousy temperatures.

"It's too wet," said Fengler-Johnson, who won the vault by 4 feet. "The runway gets slippery, the mat gets wet and your pole gets wet — I'm just glad to be alive."

Fengler-Johnson said he knew what he needed to do to get his clearance at 10 feet.

"I knew I needed to run fast, I knew I needed to get up on my pole … and once I got up, I thought, 'I'm over this,'" he said. "It was my last jump, and it was a little scary because I slipped a little bit on my takeoff, but it was a good jump."

The Falcons' other winners included: sophomore Aidan Melbinger in the 200 meters at 24.67 seconds; sophomore Sean Snow in the 3,000 with a personal best of 10:17.20; senior Seth Wobig in the 300 intermediate hurdles in a PR of 45.64; senior Tobias Schenk in the javelin at 141- 2; sophomore Luke Martin in the high jump at 5-2; sophomore Milan Cieslak in the long jump at 18-5; and senior Murphy Schuster in the triple jump at 34-8.

Putnam, meanwhile, held the upper hand on the track, swept the relays and took two of three throws to stay close.

"It's just a mindset really, but we came in knowing we could win," said Putnam sophomore James Baumann, who won the 100, took second in the 200 and anchored his team's winning 4 x 100 relay. "This is the coldest it's been in a while, but I felt good. It always feels good running."

Bauman set the pace in the 100 with a PR of 11.81, notched a 24.71 in his runner-up effort in the 200, and teamed with freshman Colby Austin, junior Samuel Baldwin and freshman Jonah Fujiura to win the 4 x 100 at 46.51.

"The handoffs were good all the way, real good," Bauman said. "We were … behind (when I got the baton), but … it's always nice to have somebody to chase. It was a good race."

The Kingsmen's other winners included: junior Hunter Evans in the 400 with a PR of 56.15; senior Cameron Cutler in the 800 with a PR of 2:08.08; junior Max Wright in the 1,500 with a PR of 4:34.84; the 4 x 400 team of Cutler, senior Ray Taitingfong Jr., junior Adam Tetrick and Evans with a time of 3:50.42; junior Brodie Wright in the shot put at 38-8; and Brodie Wright in the discus with a PR of 122-1.

{loadposition sub-article-02}