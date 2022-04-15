ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Oak Lodge Water authority request gets green light from county

By Raymond Rendleman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIRQl_0fAbGVDW00 Commissioners offer preliminary decision on perpetual district boundary, pending May 5 hearing.

Dozens of advocates for creating an authority for Oak Lodge Water Services waited nervously in the county commission's hearing room on April 14, fearing another delay by Clackamas County's elected officials.

Instead of more disappointment, the OLWS boosters applauded as the county commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary order to create the authority. Another hearing is scheduled for May 5 to finalize OLWS's perpetual boundaries for providing sewer and drinking-water services for the unincorporated area between Milwaukie and Gladstone.

Clackamas County officials last fall asked OLWS to hold additional public meetings on the formation of an authority to keep OLWS boundaries in place forever, so that customers may continue to receive water services at rates that are based solely on their cost, rather than being siphoned off into other functions of a city. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPjVb_0fAbGVDW00

As county officials canceled upcoming hearings , County Chair Tootie Smith had previously said there was "no rush" to create an authority since she doesn't predict anyone will be able to form a city in Oak Lodge in the next couple of years. She wanted better "assurances" in writing from OLWS on stormwater problems before granting an authority.

Neil Schulman, executive director of the North Clackamas Watersheds Council, was among those on April 14 urging county commissioners to grant an authority, a type of special district allowed under Oregon law. Schulman said it would be a "mistake" for county commissioners to delay an authority until the county and OLWS could figure out their respective "roles" in building improved roads in the district, leading to less flooding and toxic runoff.

"The ability to clarify those roles will only be possible when the district has secure boundaries that allow for a stable environment to do coherent planning, and that conversion to the authority will make that discussion much more straightforward and productive," Schulman said. "The future of North Clackamas County will rest in part, I believe, on the extent to which we can integrate our growing communities with healthy streams, and this transition is a critical part of making that possible."

OLWS Vice President Ginny Van Loo has previously said the authority will be a needed step to protecting public assets from impending takeovers by a neighboring city or a new city. Last year, a Metro-funded study evaluating governance options for the Oak Lodge area concluded that it is "financially feasible" to pursue annexing into the city of Milwaukie or incorporating a new city.

Clackamas County recently approved new land-use regulations in Oak Lodge that will substantially increase the density of housing developments allowed along McLoughlin Boulevard's commercial corridor. At a recent authority hearing, county officials expressed concern about OLWS' ability to serve the area's potentially burgeoning population.

In contrast to CRW's failed effort to become an authority in 2005, Oak Lodge obtained permission from its neighboring cities. The Milwaukie and Gladstone city councils approved resolutions in favor of the authority, recognizing OLWS currently provides water services for a small proportion of citizens in both cities.

Oak Lodge Board President Paul Gornick said the district's elected officials believe changing to an authority would boost the district's ability to plan for future capital improvements, protect the integrity of the district's investments and limit the risk of losing a portion of the customer base through annexation or incorporation.

Clackamas Review

Oregon City resident: Save issue-based elections by voting 'no'

James Nicita, former city commissioner, writes opinion article against Measure 3-583Measure 3-583, one of the Oregon City charter amendments on the May ballot, asks voters to change the manner by which citizens elect their city commissioners. Currently, commissioners run for specific "positions." Measure 3-583 would instead create a "top-two" system whereby all the candidates would run against each other, and the top two vote-getters would be elected to the city commission. There are several good reasons why Oregon City voters should vote "no" on Measure 3-583. It is questionable why this measure is even on the ballot: It would revert...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County wants to know: Do you want lower trailer fees?

Hearings at 10 a.m. on March 31, April 21 will review proposed reduction in registration costClackamas County is holding two public hearings this spring to garner community input on a forthcoming amendment to reduce its vehicle registration fee for utility trailers from $30 annually to $5 annually. As previously reported, commissioners directed staff in January to begin a countywide transition to a reduced annual trailer registration fee on utility trailers — transporting horses, boats and other cargo — following complaints from residents that the current $30 yearly bill is too large. A $5 annual charge was proposed by the local...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Kellogg Dam removal project finally gets big boost in Milwaukie

Partnerships, design planning will move along thanks to federal funding packageFinally, some good news about Kellogg Dam removal. "The process just got a big push forward, thanks to longtime river advocate, Sen. Jeff Merkley. He was able to secure $585,000 in Congressional funding for the next step of designing a free-flowing Kellogg Creek through the dam site in the appropriations bill that just passed," said Neil Schulman, executive director of North Clackamas Watersheds Council. This all came about over the course of a year with Oregon's Congressional delegation, Schulman said, noting Merkley was the lead, but Sen. Ron Wyden and...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Senator visits Milwaukie to celebrate planned Kellogg Dam removal

Feds commit $585,000 to design restored creek channel, replacement for old highway bridge over McLoughlin Boulevard. Sen. Jeff Merkley braved a hailstorm and heavy rain when he paid a visit to Kellogg Dam on Tuesday, April 12. There were multiple reasons for his visit, said Neil Schulman, executive director of the North Clackamas Watersheds Council.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Conservation district to collect pesticides in Clackamas County

Free disposal of agricultural and commercial chemicals is offered May 14 to limited number of participantsClackamas County agricultural producers and family forest owners who wish to safely dispose of pesticides that are old, unusable or restricted are invited to a free pesticide collection event hosted by the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District and local partners. Clean Harbors Environmental Services is able to provide pesticide collection on Saturday, May, 14 for a limited number of participants, all of whom must pre-register with Clean Harbors before receiving services. Walk-ins will not be served. Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie on track to collect over $1M in rent from credit union

City purchases Advantis building for $6.5 million, then leases it back for extended periodMilwaukie will collect more than $1 million in rent from Advantis Credit Union after buying Advantis' building for $6.5 million in June 2020. Advantis' property is slated for use as a City Hall but Milwaukie officials have leased it back to the credit union since purchasing it. Advantis has been paying Milwaukie $42,000 a month in rent since selling the building to the city, and it's expected to move out by the end of the year after paying Milwaukie about $1.26 million. Advantis had originally agreed to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County officials concerned about spike in garbage rates

Metro budget proposes 67% increase in solid waste disposal fees between 2020-27A forthcoming Metro budget featuring a proposed 67% increase in solid waste disposal fees between 2020 and 2027 has drawn concern from Clackamas County commissioners, who requested Metro provide additional details and regional collaboration opportunities before adopting the budget on May 5. According to Metro officials, the office annually analyzes projected service and activity costs and forecasts whether or not revenues from existing fee levels can support current solid waste management services. Metro's Waste Prevention and Environmental Services expenses increase over time due to cost drivers including service demand,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Wildfire fuel removed manually at Wilsonville's Graham Oaks park

Metro officials discuss alternatives to controlled burns used in reducing buildup of wildfire fuel growthControlled fires, used for centuries by local Indigenous tribes to foster healthy habitats and reduce buildup of potential wildfire fuel, are among the landscape restoration techniques the Metro regional government uses within ecosystems as wildland fire risk steadily increases statewide. At some Metro sites, including Graham Oaks Nature Park in Wilsonville, fuel reduction through controlled burning is hazardous due to the park's residential proximity, prompting agency staff to opt for alternative methods of removing wildfire fuel such as dead grass, plants and trees. A D V...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
