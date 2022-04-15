Gresham student fundraises for PE class

Fifth grader sells ornaments to help support PE class, buy new sports equipment

When East Orient Elementary School fifth grader Vivian Rasmussen noticed that her PE class's equipment was starting to age, she went right to work to get new equipment.

"One day I was at school playing dodgeball and noticed how many of the balls were getting destroyed or lost," Rasmussen said.

As soccer player and overall fan of physical activity, Rasmussen knew she had to do something to get new equipment. That's when Rasmussen and her mom hatched a plan to make extra egg ornaments to sell during the Christmas season, raising money to help buy the equipment.

Over about three weeks Rasmussen ended up crafting about 24 eggs, which she sold mostly to her family.

"We didn't even have to put it on Instagram or anything because my family bought all of them in a day," Rasmussen said in a giggle. "We did keep a couple of them though."

By the end Rasmussen ended up raised $289. Before winter break Rasmussen came to her PE class and delivered the money to her PE teacher Stephen Bassaloff along with a card and one of her handmade ornaments.

"The day she brought in the money, honestly made my entire year," said East Orient PE teacher Stephen Bassaloff. "All of our kids are amazing, but Vivian is so unique and kindhearted. There aren't a lot of fifth graders like her."

Bassaloff used the funds to buy new games, a timer and new color-changing dodgeballs that Rasmussen helped pick out.

Although PE is her favorite class, Rasmussen said she spent all that time working on the eggs because she just likes making others feel happy.

"I really like volunteering, but what I like most is just making people smile," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen doesn't know if she is going to have another fundraiser next year, but if she does she said she will probably have to enlist some friends.

