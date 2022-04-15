ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham student fundraises for PE class

By Angel Rosas
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Fifth grader sells ornaments to help support PE class, buy new sports equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDryx_0fAbDrTb00

When East Orient Elementary School fifth grader Vivian Rasmussen noticed that her PE class's equipment was starting to age, she went right to work to get new equipment.

"One day I was at school playing dodgeball and noticed how many of the balls were getting destroyed or lost," Rasmussen said.

As soccer player and overall fan of physical activity, Rasmussen knew she had to do something to get new equipment. That's when Rasmussen and her mom hatched a plan to make extra egg ornaments to sell during the Christmas season, raising money to help buy the equipment.

Over about three weeks Rasmussen ended up crafting about 24 eggs, which she sold mostly to her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U24bJ_0fAbDrTb00

"We didn't even have to put it on Instagram or anything because my family bought all of them in a day," Rasmussen said in a giggle. "We did keep a couple of them though."

By the end Rasmussen ended up raised $289. Before winter break Rasmussen came to her PE class and delivered the money to her PE teacher Stephen Bassaloff along with a card and one of her handmade ornaments.

"The day she brought in the money, honestly made my entire year," said East Orient PE teacher Stephen Bassaloff. "All of our kids are amazing, but Vivian is so unique and kindhearted. There aren't a lot of fifth graders like her."

Bassaloff used the funds to buy new games, a timer and new color-changing dodgeballs that Rasmussen helped pick out.

Although PE is her favorite class, Rasmussen said she spent all that time working on the eggs because she just likes making others feel happy.

"I really like volunteering, but what I like most is just making people smile," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen doesn't know if she is going to have another fundraiser next year, but if she does she said she will probably have to enlist some friends.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Holmen student holds fundraiser for new playground equipment

HOLMEN (CBS 58) -- An elementary student in Holmen, Wisconsin is on a mission to upgrade his school's playground. 7-year-old Leo Greco noticed some of the equipment was very old and unsafe. It's blocked off by yellow tape and parts are even breaking. "Oh look! There's a crack! There and...
HOLMEN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Gresham, OR
Education
Gresham, OR
Society
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
Portland Tribune

CCC Foundation hires Debra Mason as executive director

Clackamas Service Center leader for over nine years moving to fundraising efforts at community college. Clackamas Community College Foundation announced this week a new executive director in Debra Mason, who will be transitioning to the CCC role from the Clackamas Service Center. Mason joins the foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Full Access High Desert focuses on empowerment and strengths

Full Access High Desert serves approximately 390 individuals in Central Oregon- Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Lake counties, and has provided case management to adults (18+) with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2002. Helping all individuals to thrive and give back to their community through employment and activities has been part...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraises#Sports Equipment#Charity#Pe#Instagram#Rasm
KIMA TV

A Celebration of Life: Eisenhower High School to honor Carol Finney

YAKIMA -- It's a celebration of life as Yakima and the sports community alike come to honor the legendary Carol Finney. The celebration to honor the girl's softball pioneer will be held at Eisenhower High School on Saturday, April 16, the event will begin at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium.
YAKIMA, WA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton High School receives NATA Safe Sports School award

Staunton High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School award for its Staunton High School Sports Medicine Program. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment.
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: IVC’s Katie Petran Embraces Volunteer Work

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was another cold, rainy day that sent softball practice inside but Katie Petran had a smile on her face. Her positive, can-do attitude is part of the reason IVC is having a successful start to the season. “If one of us is having a bad day, we try and pick […]
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy