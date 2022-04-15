ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesman Journal

Why would Clarkson disregard constitutional rights?

By R.J. Navarro
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IB0uc_0fAbDimI00

A recent opinion titled Oregon Leaders Have Looted Public Safety by Marion County district attorney has me wondering why said Oregon leader has looted the facts?

The opinion starts off focusing on a small sliver of Portland while entirely avoiding Salem, where this D.A. has jurisdiction.

One of the many things omitted in the article is that our criminal justice system is violating the Sixth Amendment rights of our community, meaning that Oregon’s Criminal Defense System is unconstitutional. The piece goes on to say leaders have blunted police’s ability to “search cars and seize guns” while ignoring the fact that all people have a right to be protected from unlawful searches and seizures under the Fourth Amendment.

Why would an elected official disregard our community’s constitutional rights? I don’t know. But what I do know is the opinion was missing some key facts. So here we go.While Oregon funds Public Defense Services more than Prosecutorial Services, Public Defense Services in our state are still woefully underfunded and in need of reform to protect people’s basic constitutional rights, while making sure victims can see justice swiftly served; 592 contracted public defenders aren’t enough to afford people counsel as that is only 31% of the attorneys needed to ensure we’re upholding our obligation to the citizens. Part of the reason our system is lacking can be attributed to district attorneys who choose to send people to prison or jail when rehabilitation or diversion has proven to be more successful and cost-effective in lowering recidivism.Contrary to what was stated in the opinion, drug decriminalization and programs like the one I attended nine years ago when I started my recovery really do work. Not only have I been a model for others to start their recovery, but I’ve also helped out in the community from wildfire emergency response to renovating our local community gardens. Things I would’ve never done if I was just repeatedly incarcerated for issues stemming from my mental health.

Imagine how much better off and safer our community would be if we gave more individuals the opportunity to recover and permanently address their issues.So the question we must ask ourselves is why? Why omit facts to scare people into disapproving of what other leaders are doing to help? Could it be donors looking for job security? Could it be a belief that police also can be social workers or mental health experts? Could it be a failure to understand that Salem’s crime rate has actually declined, according to Salem Police Data reported to Oregon’s Uniform Crime Reporting dashboard?

Whatever the case may be, the point is that Marion County needs a new D.A. One who understands that not every job needs a hammer, and that adding more tools to the shop isn’t looting the toolbox.

Marion County needs someone who supports our police by not overburdening them with the responsibilities of mental health professionals. Marion County needs a D.A. who cares.

Ramiro "RJ" Navarro is a citizen member of the SB 973 IMPACTS Committee established by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to improve people's access to community-based treatment, supports, and services. He also is a candidate for Oregon House District 21. You may reach him at rj4oregon@gmail.com

Comments / 5

Randy Bowen
2d ago

Get bent leftist. Always putting criminals before citizens. Always.

Reply
12
Proud American Life
2d ago

the police in Oregon do not care about your rights. in fact the attorneys here make money sending innocent people to prison

Reply(2)
4
Related
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Rights#Mental Health#Guns#Criminal Defense System
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Top 2 Dem candidates for Oregon governor differ little in appearance

Tina Kotek and Tobias Read differed little on the issues brought forth during their first joint appearance for their party’s nomination for governor. But the most widely known of the 17 Democratic candidates offered differing experience to achieve similar goals in front of a mostly friendly audience Friday night, March 18, at the Oregon AFL-CIO’s annual convention in Portland.
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Feds go to court in Portland to collect $2.8M fine against HobbyKing for marketing unauthorized drone transmitters

The U.S. government Thursday filed a civil action in federal court in Portland against drone distributor HobbyKing to collect a $2.8 million fine for selling and marketing unauthorized communication devices for drones. The Federal Communications Commission determined that HobbyKing marketed to U.S. customers at least 65 models of audio visual...
PORTLAND, OR
Parents Magazine

A New Law in Washington State Would Allow Foster Children To Stay With Relatives

When we think of the American foster care system, we tend to think of horror stories that stigmatize the state-by-state patchwork system of foster programs, like those of very young children sent to dozens of different homes where they are further neglected and abused. And while many of the heartbreaking stories are true, it is also true that there are people out there fighting to make substantial changes to help protect the kids who have no other choice. Enter Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
East Oregonian

Republicans running for Oregon governor defended the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

BAKER CITY — A panel of Oregon Republican candidates for governor, including one currently facing federal criminal charges for assaulting police officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, uniformly insisted recently that the events of that January day were a righteous protest. Reed Christensen, Brandon Merritt, Tim...
BAKER CITY, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

2K+
Followers
824
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy