Where Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson gets it wrong

By Andy Ko
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
Attempts to exploit our anxieties are difficult to resist, whether in our private or public lives.

The colorfully misleading characterizations by Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson of Oregon’s groundbreaking criminal justice reforms is a classic example. There is a significant internal contradiction in her claims that she glosses over.

The policy reforms that Clarkson blames for tying her hands are drops in the ocean of our stagnant justice system. Clarkson or other Oregon prosecutors have not lost their enormous power – at least no power that they should legitimately have held in the first place.

Far from burning down, the old system is alive and well in all its racialized and politicized vigor. In Oregon’s criminal justice system, prosecutors hold almost all of the cards. If “the house of justice is burning,” as Clarkson wrote, she and other prosecutors seeking unfettered power lit the match.

That is the part that Clarkson leaves out: The dominant criminal justice system, which she insists we should be doubling down on, is the same destructive, wasteful and racially disparate system that Oregon has endured throughout its existence.

To be fair to Clarkson, deception by misconnecting the dots is a tried-and-true political strategy that she did not invent. Richard Nixon did it in 1972 by racializing and criminalizing the “war on drugs.” Congressional Democrats did it in the 1980s by successfully proposing racially targeted sentencing disparities for crack cocaine. Bill Clinton did it to poor people in the 1990s with “one strike you’re out.”

Closer to home, in 1994, Kevin Mannix promoted both Measure 11’s mandatory minimum prison sentences and the creation of a modern form of slavery in Oregon prisons with Measure 17. And today we have the political operatives running People for Portland, who are rolling out that golden oldie: the sweeping criminalization of homeless people.

The problem with attempts to weaponize our fear, of course, is that we have real problems that require real solutions. Economic uncertainty, increased homeless, a rise in violence and preservation of our democracy and civil rights — not to mention basic human dignity — demand answers.

Blaming Oregon’s 36 district attorneys for all of what is wrong with our justice system would be as unfair and absurd as believing they are the solution. Like defense attorneys, prosecutors play a very narrow role. They don’t prevent crime any more than they can solve homelessness, drug addiction or gun violence. Those have to be addressed on their own terms and at their root causes — indeed, that is exactly what many of Oregon’s recent reforms are striving to achieve.

Paige Clarkson, People for Portland, Kevin Mannix and others like them are after political leverage. In the past, we have too often gone along with their appeals to our collective fears and anxieties. This time let’s not let them weaponize our fear.

There are real answers to the challenges we face. We just need the courage to pursue them.

Andy Ko is the Executive Director of Partnership for Safety and Justice. A graduate of New York University School of Law, Andy has been engaged in justice policy, drug policy and law reform efforts for more than 30 years. He lives with his family in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached at info@safetyandjustice.org

Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

