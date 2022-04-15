ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Me The Most Non-Traditional Thing You Did At Your Wedding That Turned Out Great

By Jess Goodwin
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

No matter where you're from, tradition is usually a big part of wedding planning.

Whether it's the bride being "given away," a whole lotta red decor, or smashing a glass at the end of the ceremony, there are countless things that are considered "just the way it's done."

But as time goes on, plenty of people decide to throw tradition out the window and do things their own way.

Maybe it's skipping the cake and opting for cupcakes, donuts, or something else bite-sized.

Or maybe it's getting married in a literal cave (like my grandmother did).

What are some ways you decided to buck tradition for your own wedding that turned out great? Tell me in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

#Wedding Planning
