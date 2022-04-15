Tell Me The Most Non-Traditional Thing You Did At Your Wedding That Turned Out Great

Related
'Just So Clever': Bride's Incredible Wedding Entrance Captivates Internet
"Wish this was the trend at the time of the last wedding I was in but instead I had to dance down the aisle," said one commenter.
This Couples’ Therapist Reveals The One Habit That Tells Her A Couple Is Headed For Divorce
One couples’ therapist named Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT has revealed the one habit that can tell her a couple is headed for divorce. One thing that Earnshaw loves to start off with is asking how the two met, describing their earlier years. She pays great attention to how one partner or the other describes it, and how their other half reacts to the description.
Wedding Guest Causes Mass Debate After ‘Demanding’ Girlfriend Changes Her Outfit
A wedding guest is causing mass debate online after he apparently “demanded” his girlfriend change her outfit or he wasn’t going to accompany her to said wedding. The anonymous man took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to ask for advice from others. He explained that he was taking his girlfriend as his plus one to a co-worker’s wedding, but she was wearing white, and he requested she change out of respect for the bride.
I intentionally spilled wine on my best friend’s wedding dress during the reception – she’s mad but I had a good reason
SPILLING wine on a bride's wedding gown is one of the worst wedding faux pas a guest can make. But one brazen maid of honor has made it clear she wasn't going to apologize for dousing her best friend in red wine on her big day. Yet the anonymous woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My two teenage sons sleep in a ‘shed’ behind the house – people say I’ll regret it when I end up as a young grandma
A TOUR of a backyard shed has sparked a debate with thousands of comments when a mom revealed it's where her two teenage sons sleep. The boys, ages 16 and 18, are still in high school, but their parents give them free rein in the private space. Shawndra Wilson is...
KIDS・
I quit my friend’s wedding the day of and she’s calling me selfish – it’s not my fault she decided to be a bridezilla
MANY women like to think of their wedding as the most important day of their lives. But that shouldn't give them the right to go full-on bridezilla, according to one Redditor. One user on the platform asked if she was the a**hole for walking out on her friend's wedding the day of just because the bride had a meltdown.
Slate
Help! Our Nanny Had an Affair With My Husband. I Want to Make Sure She Never Does This Again.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. My children attended a wonderful preschool until they turned 5. When...
I fell for my brother’s bride at his WEDDING – we married after he died, I couldn’t love my wife more
A MAN has revealed how he ended up marrying his brother’s wife after he died and they had many happy years together. TikTok user Joe, who has over five million followers on his @grandadjoe1933 account, uploaded a video sharing their love story. He said: “Me at my brother’s wedding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding
Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?. Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.
I’m a tattoo artist – people often ask for a particular tattoo which I ALWAYS refuse, I’ve turned away many clients away
TATTOOS are permanent, which is why it is always good to have a think before getting yourself inked. And one tattoo artist has emphasised on just how important this is. Katie Baker, who goes by the name of @keeksandkoooks on TikTok, has shared her tattoo requests she often gets, but will always refuse to do.
Bride Slammed for Dragging Overseas Wedding Guest Who Didn't Bring a Gift
"Just a small token to say congrats... or a card. I would have been happy," the seemingly disgruntled new wife said.
Bride-to-be divides opinion after revealing she doesn't want her 'scruffy and uneducated' family members at her wedding because she 'would feel embarrassed' - with some accusing her of being a 'snob'
A mother has sparked debate after revealing she is too ashamed of her 'scruffy' family to invite them to her wedding, leading one commentator to brand her 'shallow'. The anonymous British woman wrote in a Mumsnet post that her family members have 'poor hygiene', are 'very uneducated' and 'have poor narrow mined views' and that she is 'so worried about being embarrassed at her wedding'.
I’m a wedding photographer and you need to break the guest book tradition – here’s what to do instead
WEDDINGS are a time for guests to express their love and appreciation for the couple tying the knot. If you’ve ever been to a wedding that has a “guest book,” you’ve likely left a sweet message for the bride and groom to read after the big day.
Mom reveals ‘petty’ reason for skipping niece’s wedding and totally splits opinion
WEDDINGS should be happy moments for everyone - but for one woman, they are just plain inconvenient. A mom and aunt to the bride revealed she's considering not going to her niece's wedding for a number of reasons. Taking to Mumsnet.com, an anonymous woman asked if she was being unreasonable...
My niece doesn’t know her no-kids-allowed wedding will be crashed by toddlers – I can’t decide if I should tell her
A NO-KIDS-ALLOWED wedding might be crashed by little ones in suits and dresses, and the family of the bride isn't sure whether the couple should be warned. After two years of being cooped up, a happy couple finally has the chance at their dream wedding. In a weekly live chat...
Woman Slammed for Complaining She Wasn't Invited to Wedding: 'Entitlement'
"Just let the poor girl have who she wants at her wedding. It's not about you," said one comment on the viral discussion post.
Woman Shamed for Wearing Same Dress to Multiple Friends’ Weddings to Save Money
As you get older it sometimes seems like more and more of your friends are getting married, which can leave you shelling out thousands of dollars on clothes, gifts and travel expenses. One woman decided to save some dough by wearing the same dress to each of her friends' weddings.
Dad Refuses to Pay for Anti-Gay Wedding
Should promises always be kept, even if they support discriminatory behavior?. The wedding industry is a booming and profitable business. Bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US alone, weddings are no small matter and engaged couples can get pretty wrapped up in the details.
I was trolled for changing my last name when I married, people assumed my husband forced me
IN the days following their wedding, a husband and wife are usually overcome with joy and excited about finally starting their lives together. Though not all do, many new wives begin the process of changing their last name to match that of their husband during the first few months of marriage.
Bride Slammed for Asking Sister To Change Hair for Wedding Day: 'Rude'
The bridesmaid claimed in a popular post that her sister requested she remove her dreadlocks, telling her "money can't buy taste."
BuzzFeed
931
Followers
1K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0