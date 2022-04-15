Tell Me The Most Non-Traditional Thing You Did At Your Wedding That Turned Out Great

A wedding guest is causing mass debate online after he apparently “demanded” his girlfriend change her outfit or he wasn’t going to accompany her to said wedding. The anonymous man took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to ask for advice from others. He explained that he was taking his girlfriend as his plus one to a co-worker’s wedding, but she was wearing white, and he requested she change out of respect for the bride.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 15 DAYS AGO