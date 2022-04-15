ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby Farmers Market Returns

By Emily Matlock
Canby Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkNFD_0fAbDZmd00 The weekly market will feature some new and some familiar vendors, offering something for everyone.

Fresh produce, flowers and creations of all kinds will be coming back to downtown during the Canby Farmers Market opening day on April 23.

The market runs every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NW Second and Holly Street near Gwynn's Coffeehouse through summer.

Organizer Alexis Purcell, in her fourth year of running the weekly markets, said she has seen considerable growth in the last few years and hopes this year is no different. Though the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown many local businesses, the outdoor market remained open and allowed the community to gather and support the vendors.

"We're there for a good time and we love to bring this to the community," she said. With pandemic restrictions lifted again this spring, "Hopefully it's a bit more freeing and gives folks something to get out and do."

The market has 40 vendors so far this season, including some new additions like Mad Mama Salsa, Charcuterie Babe, Soup Meets Soul and Holly's Flowers. Market-goers will be able to find everything from locally grown fruits and vegetables and baked goods to handmade soaps and home décor.

Purcell also said the market is still looking for a sponsor for a new program called Kids Produce Club. The program would provide a $3 voucher to children to pick out fresh produce and encourage healthy eating.

Purcell also puts on the farmers markets in Wilsonville and at Swan Island Dahlias. The Wilsonville Farmers Market runs on Thursdays beginning June 18 to September 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Swan Island Dahlias Farmers Market is every Sunday in August and September plus Labor Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information and the full vendor lineup can be found Facebook at Canby Farmers Market.

Briefs

A look at events and activities in the Canby and Molalla area - breakfast, art contest, Easter egg hunt and moreCanby Legion Auxiliary sets fundraising breakfast The Canby American Legion Auxiliary will hold a breakfast on April 3 to raise funds for the veteran's poppy program. The breakfast is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and costs $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 10 and under. The menu includes bacon, chicken fried steak, ham or sausage, eggs cooked to order, homemade hash browns, English muffin, French toast, hot cakes, biscuit and gravy or butter. Drinks include coffee, tea, milk and juice. The...
CANBY, OR
Canby Chamber to host shred day

Safely dispose of personal documents and say goodbye to old prescriptions, eyeglasses and more.It's time once again to clear out junk drawers and medicine cabinets: the Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Shred Day fundraising event. Shred Day will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds red lot. For a suggested donation of $5 per box of paper, folks can safely recycle personal documents in partnership with Kahut Waste Services. "Shred Day is one way the Canby Chamber gives back to our wonderful local community each...
CANBY, OR
Pesticide collection event set for area

Canby, Molalla farmers and forest landowners can dispose of old or restricted pesticides at May 14 eventThose who use agricultural and commercial pesticides can take old, unusable or restricted pesticides to a collection event on Saturday, May 14, in Clackamas. Funding for the event is provided by Clackamas River Water Providers and the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Those eligible to take part are landowners, farmers and commercial and institutional pesticide users in the region; however, priority will be given to forest and agricultural landowners. Anyone interested in disposing of pesticides must pre-register with Clean Harbors Environmental Services, so they are...
Canby, OR
