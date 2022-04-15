Canby Farmers Market Returns

The weekly market will feature some new and some familiar vendors, offering something for everyone.

Fresh produce, flowers and creations of all kinds will be coming back to downtown during the Canby Farmers Market opening day on April 23.

The market runs every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NW Second and Holly Street near Gwynn's Coffeehouse through summer.

Organizer Alexis Purcell, in her fourth year of running the weekly markets, said she has seen considerable growth in the last few years and hopes this year is no different. Though the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown many local businesses, the outdoor market remained open and allowed the community to gather and support the vendors.

"We're there for a good time and we love to bring this to the community," she said. With pandemic restrictions lifted again this spring, "Hopefully it's a bit more freeing and gives folks something to get out and do."

The market has 40 vendors so far this season, including some new additions like Mad Mama Salsa, Charcuterie Babe, Soup Meets Soul and Holly's Flowers. Market-goers will be able to find everything from locally grown fruits and vegetables and baked goods to handmade soaps and home décor.

Purcell also said the market is still looking for a sponsor for a new program called Kids Produce Club. The program would provide a $3 voucher to children to pick out fresh produce and encourage healthy eating.

Purcell also puts on the farmers markets in Wilsonville and at Swan Island Dahlias. The Wilsonville Farmers Market runs on Thursdays beginning June 18 to September 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Swan Island Dahlias Farmers Market is every Sunday in August and September plus Labor Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information and the full vendor lineup can be found Facebook at Canby Farmers Market.