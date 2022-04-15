ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF football spring game uniforms feature special QR codes

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A year after UCF football received national attention for wearing special uniforms that featured the Twitter handles of players on their backs instead of their last names, the Knights are at it again.

During Saturday’s spring game, UCF will don jerseys with large QR codes on the back.

The QR codes — which are a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels in a square-shaped grid that can be scanned by a smartphone camera — will link to that player’s bio page on the UCF athletics website.

That page will then link to a player’s social media platforms and websites for fans to purchase player-branded merchandise.

The move, which like last year’s uniform experiment garnered national attention following the reveal, is UCF’s latest attempt at being ahead in the name, image and likeness industry.

“We wanted to be the school that embraced it,” UCF coach Gus Malzahn told Sports Illustrated. “At the old traditional schools, there’s a lot of dynamics. Yeah, they’re for it but really, they’re not for it.

“We are a school that can fully embrace it — the young school, social media. It fits with us.”

Social media plays a large part in bringing together NIL deals for college athletes.

Nearly 75% of NIL activity comes from social media posts and content creation, according to a survey conducted by the University of Vermont. Additionally, football athletes dominate the NIL activity, accounting for 40% of all deals, the survey found.

And with one of the largest student bodies in the country — more than 70,000 students as of fall 2021 — and more than 334,000 living alumni with an average age of 34, social media is a big deal at UCF.

UCF’s main athletics social media generated more than 2 million interactions across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in 2021, according to SkullSparks, which compiled a wide range of college athletics social media analytics throughout the year.

That number of interactions ranked most in the state of Florida and 12th nationally, according to SkullSparks.

Malzahn, 56, at first joked at the idea of including social media information on the backs of football uniforms. The UCF coach has come to embrace the innovative move and NIL in general.

“It was a little weird early on. Now it’s not,” he said. “Now it’s part of the job description.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

The Spun

Look: Mike Golic’s Daughter, Sydney, Marries Former NFL Player

Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, is officially a married woman. The daughter of the longtime sports radio host married former NFL tight end Ben Braunecker in a ceremony on Saturday. Sydney Golic took to social media on Sunday morning. “I am still so hammered but I’m married as f–k and...
NFL
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

From Devin Cannady to Ignas Brazdeikis, Magic’s unheralded players stepped up

Before the 2021-22 season started, it was clear the Orlando Magic were prioritizing the development of their younger players. It was the expected direction after kicking off a rebuild during the middle of last season centered around young talent. Most of the Magic’s roster entering the season were former first-round draft picks — including six former lottery picks since 2017 — 24 years old or ...
ORLANDO, FL
