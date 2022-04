The response Arkansas baseball had to losing their first SEC series in three calendar years over the previous week was impressive. On Saturday, the No. 6 Diamond Hogs, who were ranked No. 2 before falling in two of three in Gainesville against Florida last week, sent No. 15 LSU back to Baton Rouge winless in a three-game set in Fayetteville. A four-run fifth inning was more than enough for the Razorbacks, who stretched their winning streak to five games with a 6-2 win over the Tigers. Jaxon Wiggins kept his record perfect at 5-0 when he went 5 1/3 innings on Saturday....

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO