MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are no strangers to snow in April. But did you know that this date in particular, April 14, has been part of the top two biggest April snowstorms on record? One happened in the early 1980s and the other occurred four years ago. It began on April 13, 2018 and didn’t end for three days. About 16 inches of snow fell and getting anywhere in the Twin Cities was nearly impossible. “We were in the middle of getting ready for crab apple sprays and we got shut down for three weeks because of all that snow,” said Jake Nitz, an...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO