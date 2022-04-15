MRSD notice of budget committee meeting

Molalla River School District will hold two public meetings of the budget committee to discuss next year's financial plan.

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Molalla River School District will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The district administration office is at 412 S. Sweigle Ave., Molalla.

A virtual option will also be available.

The purpose of this meeting is to receive the budget message. This is a public meeting where deliberation between members of the Budget Committee will take place.

An additional, separate meeting of the Budget Committee will be held to take public comment. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

The meeting for public comment will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after April 28 at the district office.

More information can be found on the district's website .