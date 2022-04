SIDNEY - The 31st Annual KSID Spring Expo on April 9 and 10 was the end of the road for the latest giveaway from 987 The Big Boy and Cheyenne County Country. The News Channel Nebraska radio stations announced the winner of Cash and the King on Sunday afternoon at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds in Sidney after nearly two months of accepting registrations to win premium seats - complete with access to a private bar and restaurant - to see George Strait at Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 23 and a cowboy hat full of money.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO