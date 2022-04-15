News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Alessandra Malito
A retired nurse lost $43,000 to bitcoin – watch out for red flags online: It wasn’t the investment that made her lose her life savings, but rather a scam.

4 big expenses you should factor in for retirement: There should be a lot of analysis before jumping into retirement, and cash flow is by far one of the most important. When estimating your budget, consider these costs.

I no longer drive and want to retire in a highly walkable urban area with many cultural activities – where should I go?: Not sure where to spend your days in retirement? Ask MarketWatch.

This is how much you made if you bought into the oil crash 2 years ago

We’re an outdoorsy family looking for a ‘funky’ town where we can eventually retire. Where should we go?

Three things to take care of when you retire – your future self will thank you for it

Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

Retired and bored or – worse yet – boring? Try this

6 things to consider before you move in retirement

Is your inner voice keeping you up at night? Here’s how to tame the chatter in your head

The strains retirement put on my marriage – and how it survived (The Wall Street Journal)

When financial cheating hurts your retirement plan (The New York Times)

Alabama man pretended to be his dead father to defraud retirement system of $132,646, feds say (AL.com)

How would “Secure 2.0” change retirement savings plans? (Marketplace.org)

America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets (The Journal Record)

How Congress plans to buoy your retirement savings (KY3)

3 reasons you should reconsider an early retirement (The Motley Fool)

Survey shows half of Americans don’t have enough retirement saved to maintain quality of life (Fatherly)

Bad retirement savers expect to die young (ThinkAdvisor)

Top reasons workers think they’ll never be able to retire (401K Specialist)

Her home purchase builds children’s wealth (Center for Retirement Research at Boston College)

Can you find love after 65?

How to thrive in retirement

Gas is going up, but this is how inflation really hurts older Americans

Why are Social Security disability rolls declining?

Financial literacy is low across all generations – the school of hardknocks is failing

To boost retirement accounts, talk of saving pennies of every dollar, not a percentage of wages What can you do if you are disinherited? Here are 5 reasons to challenge a will

Can we close the retirement security gaps in America?

The American Society on Aging’s (ASA) massive annual conference typically focuses on themes like the health or vitality of older adults. But this year’s On Aging meeting in New Orleans (the group’s first in-person confab in three years) had a far different, gripping focus: Advancing Economic Security.
When is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits — sooner or later?

The face-off Almost everyone who’s had a paid job in the U.S. is eligible to receive Social Security benefits when they retire. What some people may not realize is that they get to decide when they start receiving those monthly payments. You can become eligible for Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, or 60 if you’re a widow or widower. The question is: Should you claim your Social Security retirement benefits earlier or later?
What’s next for gasoline prices?

A gallon of regular gasoline costs over 40% more than a year ago as U.S. drivers head into Easter weekend, with prices at the pump unlikely to see a significant decline anytime soon after a 9% climb in oil prices in the past week. Late Friday morning, the national average...
Researchers say a North Korean hacker group stole $600 million of crypto in the Axie Infinity hack

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday added a new Ethereum address to its sanction list and linked it to North Korean hackers known as the Lazarus Group. Blockchain researchers said the address was likely behind the March hack of Ronin Bridge, a blockchain network connected to the popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, where more than $600 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen.
Investment grade bond-market sees worst patch since Lehman Bothers collapse

Only two other points in the roughly 45-year history of the U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market have been this bad for returns, according to BofA Global. Analysts at the bank pegged the sector’s negative -10.5% return so far this year as its third-worst stretch on record, eclipsed most recently by its minus -14.3% performance from August and October of 2008, following the collapse of fabled Lehman Brothers investment bank.
Hughes Retirement Group: Tax planning for retirement

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — There are several factors that can lead to a successful retirement, but one of the most important, and overlooked are your taxes. Granger Hughes explains tax planning. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. 423-460-8857. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
