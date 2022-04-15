English-language newspaper Moscow Times says Kremlin is blocking its Russian-language online content

Detail of Russian-language home page of the Moscow Times as accessed from the U.S. on Friday. Screen capture/Moscow Times

Russia’s top independent English-language news outlet says Russian authorities have blocked its Russian-language website over critical coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times said Friday that its Russian-language website has become unavailable for some users and cited a ruling by the Prosecutor General’s office to restrict the access.

According to the news outlet, the authorities have separately blocked a page on the website with a story about 11 riot police officers who refused to fight in Ukraine. On Thursday, a journalist who first broke the story was jailed on the charges of spreading false information about the Russian military.

The Moscow Times said it hasn’t received any formal notification from the government.

The Kremlin has sought to control the narrative of the war from the moment its troops rolled into Ukraine. It dubbed the attack a “special military operation” and increased the pressure on independent Russian media that called it a “war” or an “invasion,” blocking access to many news sites whose coverage deviated from the official line.